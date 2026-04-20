Bruins 'regroup, recharge' ahead of Game 2 in Eastern 1st Round

"I thought we played a good road game to start," defenseman Charlie McAvoy said Monday on the eve of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at KeyBank Center (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, NESN, MSG-B, TVAS2, SN360). "We played 50 minutes of really good hockey; and the other 10, we just went and learned from and we'll be better for it tomorrow."

It happened quickly, going from up two goals to behind, resulting in a 4-3 loss that has Boston trailing in the best-of-7 series.

On Monday, as the Bruins contemplated Game 2 in what was a wild barn here for the series opener less than 24 hours earlier, they took a deep breath and got back to work.

"It's a long series," coach Marco Sturm said. "We're ready for a long series. We want to play a long series. That means yesterday was yesterday, today is today. It's actually sunny here in Buffalo. Got to enjoy that, regroup, recharge."

They'll take the positives from Game 1, those first 50 minutes. But they'll also look at the mistakes they made, the poor puck management especially, that allowed the Sabres to slip back into a game Boston thought it had in hand.

"I think, puck management, but that stuff's going to happen," McAvoy said. "And it was kind of, what happens after? Where are we? Are we putting out fires? Being in the right spots that we know we're supposed to be in."

The Bruins need to be better on the forecheck, they acknowledged, in order to keep Buffalo from being able to break out pucks in transition easily. They need to be better with their gaps in the neutral zone.

"These guys, because of their quality, their speed, their skill, they will have more time than us probably, most likely, in the zone," Sturm said. "The question is, can we limit that? Part of it is our puck management, just to be smarter about it. But as long as we're going to stick with the game plan we have and the game we're supposed to play, I do like our chances.