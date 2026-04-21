Henrique to miss Game 2 of Western 1st Round for Oilers with injury

Adam Henrique will not play for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, KCOP-13, TBS, Victory+, HBO MAX) because of a lower-body injury.
The 36-year-old forward was injured during a 4-3 win in Game 1 on Monday following a collision with teammate Kasperi Kapanen at 17:51 of the first period. Henrique was inadvertently tripped in front of the Oilers net on a scramble in front and momentarily grabbed his left knee before getting up on his own and skating off the ice. He played 2:56 before leaving the game.
"He will be unavailable tomorrow," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Tuesday. "We're not sure for how long, but he will not be available."