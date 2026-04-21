Henrique to miss Game 2 of Western 1st Round for Oilers with injury

Henrique started Game 1 as the center on the fourth line between Colton Dach and Trent Frederic. He had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 65 games this season.

Either Curtis Lazar or Josh Samanski will be in the lineup for Game 2.

"Samanski adds a little bit more speed to our lineup and he was playing with a line that was playing pretty well towards the end of the season with Dach and Frederic," Knoblauch said. "Lazar gives you a little more aggressiveness and a little more physicality, and obviously that's important in the playoffs. He also a little more options on face-offs on that right side."

Lazar had six points (four goals, two assists) in 45 games. Samanski had four points (two goals, two assists) in 24 games.

"It was tough taking those guys out (for Game 1)," Knoblauch said. "You know during the playoffs there's going to be a lot more injuries and guys are banged up. Whether you want a different look or different chemistry with a line, you knew there was going to be some lineup changes. It came a little bit sooner than we'd like with an injury, but we've got some guys that are very capable of getting back in that lineup and contribute.

"Not only are they good players, but they were playing really good at the end of the season, so we've got good options."