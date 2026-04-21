Kapanen scores 2nd goal late, Oilers rally past Ducks in Game 1

Leon Draisaitl had two assists in his return after missing the final 14 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division. Connor Ingram made 25 saves.

“I felt OK. It’s certainly going to take a couple of games to really be myself and really trust myself again, but for a start, I thought it was OK,” Draisaitl said.

“(The Ducks are) skilled. We knew that. They can score, they’re good off the rush, they can all skate. It’s a good hockey team. Not much else to say. Two good teams going at it. We’ll take it from there.”

Troy Terry scored twice and added an assist, and Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific. Dostal made 30 saves.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, KCOP-13, TBS, Victory+, HBO MAX).

"It was a tough loss, we did a lot of things right. We’re happy with certain things,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “Disappointed, but it creates a more desperate appetite for us moving forward.

"We’re never out of a game. We’re competitive, and the consistency of our team game and structure in our game that’s been there in the regular season, is here."

Dickinson put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 17:21 of the first period. He got behind Ducks defenseman Tyson Hinds, took a stretch pass from Jake Walman, and deked Dostal on a breakaway before shooting into an open net.

“In my mind, there was no way I was not playing,” Dickinson said. “Whatever I had to do I was going to be out there. I got a taste of (the Stanley Cup Playoffs) years ago, and man is it fun. It’s the best time of year. You fight all year for this.”