Sweden not revealing starting goalie ahead of Olympic opener

MILAN -- Here is what's clear with Team Sweden for its opener of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 -- somebody has to start in goal.

Who that is, however, is still a mystery.

For the third straight day, coach Sam Hallam would not reveal who will be in goal when the Swedes play Team Italy on Wednesday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS).

"We announce that when we put out the roster tonight," Hallam said after Sweden's morning skate.

The choices are Filip Gustavsson or Jesper Wallstedt of the Minnesota Wild, or Jacob Markstrom of the New Jersey Devils.

After Sweden plays Italy on Wednesday, it has back-to-back games against Finland and Slovakia on Friday and Saturday.

"I mean we have a plan," Hallam said. "We play today and then we have a practice day tomorrow and then we play Finland, so it could be that you start tonight, you start Finland and then it's a back-to-back, so maybe a good opportunity to change and get a second goalie in, but you have a plan.

"But something can happen in the first shift tonight that breaks the plan, someone could wake up with a sore throat."

The front-runner would appear to be Gustavsson, who is 20-9-6 for the Wild this season with a 2.64 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 36 games (35 starts).

The 27-year-old from Skelleftea started the first two games of the 4 Nations Face-Off against Canada and Finland, each an overtime loss, but left after giving up two goals on four shots in the first period against Finland because of an illness.