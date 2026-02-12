Tatar, Slovakia not expecting 'easy ride' against Italy in Olympics

Slovakia feels like it's in the driver's seat in Group B at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and has no intent on taking its foot off the gas.

After a 4-1 upset of Finland in its opener Wednesday, the players know they have to keep the same level of intensity when they play Italy at Rho Arena in Milan on Friday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN).

Italy lost 5-2 to Sweden on Wednesday, but the game was tied 2-2 until late in the second period.

"We watched the game ... they were good," Slovakia captain Tomas Tatar said of Italy. "Everybody at this level is playing really well. I don't think any team can come here and feel like it's going to be an easy ride. It's a battle every game and we have to be ready. I'm going to talk to the guys and I'm going to try to make sure the team is the best prepared for the game."

And when Tatar speaks, his teammates definitely are listening.

"He's a big person," forward Pavol Regenda said. "You can feel him in the locker room. Everyone stands behind him and I feel like he stands behind us because he's our captain. It's always great to have him."

And the message has been the same intensity and focus that went into preparing to play Finland, a medal favorite, needs to be brought against Italy.

"I think it just showed to our group that if we do everything we planned for the game and we stick to the system and we don't look for individual (success), we play collectively as team, we can do some damage," Tatar said. "I bet on us in every game in this tournament, and very happy we showed it to ourselves and proved it to ourselves that we can play."