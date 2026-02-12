Tatar, Slovakia not expecting 'easy ride' against Italy in Olympics

Slovakia feels like it's in the driver's seat in Group B at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and has no intent on taking its foot off the gas.

After a 4-1 upset of Finland in its opener Wednesday, the players know they have to keep the same level of intensity when they play Italy at Rho Arena in Milan on Friday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN).

Italy lost 5-2 to Sweden on Wednesday, but the game was tied 2-2 until late in the second period.

"We watched the game ... they were good," Slovakia captain Tomas Tatar said of Italy. "Everybody at this level is playing really well. I don't think any team can come here and feel like it's going to be an easy ride. It's a battle every game and we have to be ready. I'm going to talk to the guys and I'm going to try to make sure the team is the best prepared for the game."

And when Tatar speaks, his teammates definitely are listening.

"He's a big person," forward Pavol Regenda said. "You can feel him in the locker room. Everyone stands behind him and I feel like he stands behind us because he's our captain. It's always great to have him."

And the message has been the same intensity and focus that went into preparing to play Finland, a medal favorite, needs to be brought against Italy.

"I think it just showed to our group that if we do everything we planned for the game and we stick to the system and we don't look for individual (success), we play collectively as team, we can do some damage," Tatar said. "I bet on us in every game in this tournament, and very happy we showed it to ourselves and proved it to ourselves that we can play."

Tatar did his part against Finland, with an assist in 16:33 of ice time on Slovakia's top line, alongside Juraj Slafkovsky and Adam Ruzicka.

The 35-year-old is used to being a significant offensive contributor. He has 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) in 36 games this season with Zug in National League, the top professional league in Switzerland.

Tatar played 14 seasons in the NHL from 2010-25 with the Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken, scored at least 20 goals seven times, and had 496 points (227 goals, 269 assists) in 927 games. He also had 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 56 Stanley Cup Playoff games

But last season, he had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) and averaged 11:06 of ice time in 74 games with the Devils.

Rather than stress about where his next NHL home could be, and what kind of opportunity he would get, the native of Ilava, Slovakia, opted to return to Europe.

"It was a family decision," Tatar said. "We were expecting a baby, and to be honest I didn't really know what the future would be and what (NHL) city. I felt like I needed more certainty, and I wanted to enjoy hockey a little more. I feel like I can play important minutes like [against Finland] and I feel like it was very uncertain in my last year in Jersey. I wasn't really productive, (didn't) play (very) much. With family consideration, we came to the decision, leading to the Olympic games, where I will be playing a lot.

"Do I maybe look back and say I should have stayed? Maybe. I felt like at the time, for the family it would be an easier decision."

SVK bench reaction to goal vs FIN

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Through one game in Italy, it appears to have been the right decision.

"I knew that I would be playing a lot, big minutes, in Switzerland," Tatar said. "If I'm going to come to an event like this, I can still show that I can still play. I really enjoy to play on the biggest stage like this."

His teammates certainly believe he's capable of playing the game at the highest level.

"I think personally that he still has it," forward Martin Pospisil said. "I was surprised that he already went to Europe. I think he's still got it. He's an awesome guy and he's a super smart player. I'm glad that I can be on the same team with him."

And that means getting behind what Tatar does on the ice, and how he handles things off it.

"He's a guy who played (14 seasons) in the NHL and he still does the dirty work and the right things," Regenda said. "He's not changing his game. He does it for the team. That's a good look for us that we all have to learn. He's our idol. We love him."

NHL.com international vice president and editor in chief Matt Cubeta and senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke contributed to this report

