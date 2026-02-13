Ruzicka keys Slovakia past Italy for 2nd straight victory

Libor Hudacek and Matus Sukel also scored, and Stanislav Skorvanek made 20 saves for Slovakia (2-0-0-0), which defeated Team Finland 4-1 on Wednesday and will play its final game of the preliminary round at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 against Team Sweden at Santagiulia Arena on Saturday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, CNBC, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS).

"I think the defense played pretty well today," Slovakia defenseman Martin Fehervary said. "Other than the first period, I think we didn't give up much. They had some chances, but (with) this hockey right now, everyone's going to get some chances. I feel like we've done a pretty good job so far."

Dustin Gazley had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Bradley scored for Italy (0-0-2-0), which will face Finland on Saturday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN, CBC). Davide Fadani allowed two goals on 30 shots before being pulled at 9:50 of the third period; Damian Clara made seven saves on eight shots in relief.

Clara, an Anaheim Ducks prospect, made 46 saves in a 5-2 loss to Sweden on Wednesday before exiting Italy's Olympic opener with an apparent injury in the third period.

"We're just coming out every night and giving our best," Bradley told the IIHF website. "There weren't many expectations coming in this for us, so we're just competing. We've got a good group in here and we're going to keep building and building, and see where it takes us."