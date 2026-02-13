Adam Ruzicka scored his second goal in as many games and Team Slovakia took sole possession of first place in Group B with a 3-2 win against Team Italy at Rho Arena in Milan on Friday.
Ruzicka keys Slovakia past Italy for 2nd straight victory
Forward with goals in back-to-back games; Gazley with 2 points for host country
© Getty Images
Libor Hudacek and Matus Sukel also scored, and Stanislav Skorvanek made 20 saves for Slovakia (2-0-0-0), which defeated Team Finland 4-1 on Wednesday and will play its final game of the preliminary round at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 against Team Sweden at Santagiulia Arena on Saturday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, CNBC, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS).
"I think the defense played pretty well today," Slovakia defenseman Martin Fehervary said. "Other than the first period, I think we didn't give up much. They had some chances, but (with) this hockey right now, everyone's going to get some chances. I feel like we've done a pretty good job so far."
Dustin Gazley had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Bradley scored for Italy (0-0-2-0), which will face Finland on Saturday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN, CBC). Davide Fadani allowed two goals on 30 shots before being pulled at 9:50 of the third period; Damian Clara made seven saves on eight shots in relief.
Clara, an Anaheim Ducks prospect, made 46 saves in a 5-2 loss to Sweden on Wednesday before exiting Italy's Olympic opener with an apparent injury in the third period.
"We're just coming out every night and giving our best," Bradley told the IIHF website. "There weren't many expectations coming in this for us, so we're just competing. We've got a good group in here and we're going to keep building and building, and see where it takes us."
Hudacek gave Slovakia a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:51 of the second period. His centering pass intended for teammate Tomas Tatar instead went in off the right skate of Italy defenseman Alex Trivellato.
Sukel made it 2-0 at 13:45 with a shot just above the crease on a rebound off a backhand shot from Adam Liska.
Bradley cut it to 2-1 on a power-play goal at 17:06 when he tapped in a loose puck after Phil Pietroniro's shot hit the crossbar.
"I didn't know if it went in or not," Bradley said. "It just flew off the post, and I somehow batted it down and kept it there. I just wanted to make sure."
Tommy Purdeller nearly tied it on another power play at 3:55 of the third period. A shot from Mikael Frycklund hit the right post and bounced off Skorvanek's back before falling to Purdeller for a shot in the crease, but the goalie got over for a pad save.
"Today it was tough," Skorvanek said. "It was only, like, a one-goal difference almost all the time. So it was tough. ... We're happy with the three points (for the regulation victory)."
Ruzicka, who played 117 NHL games from 2020-24 with the Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes, extended the lead to 3-1 at 11:54 with a shot from the slot off a backhand pass from Pavol Regenda.
Gazley pulled Italy to within 3-2 at 16:25, with Clara pulled for an extra attacker. A one-timer from Thomas Larkin struck the back of teammate Giovanni Morini and went in off Gazley's skate. The goal was upheld after a review showed there was no distinct kicking motion.
"The defending, it's a big part of our game," Slovakia defenseman Erik Cernak said. "Unfortunately there was one of the penalty kill and one at 6-on-5, you know? Kind of unlucky. ... We give them some chances, some odd-man rushes. I think we just have to be better against Sweden."
NOTES: Slovakia has won its first two games in an Olympics with NHL participation for the second time. It won its first five games in the round-robin portion in the 2006 Turin Olympics before losing to Team Czechia in the playoff round. ... Juraj Slafkovsky, a forward for the Montreal Canadiens, and Dalibor Dvorsky, a forward for the St. Louis Blues, had the assists on Hudacek's goal. Slafkovsky has four points (two goals, two assists) in two games; Dvorsky has three points (one goal, two assists).
Follow NHL Players on the Global Stage!
Go deep with full coverage of the Men's Hockey action at the Olympic Winter Games