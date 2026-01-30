NHL Draft notebook: Nemec flourishing with more minutes since joining OHL

Adam Nemec had no choice but to listen attentively to his older brother whenever the two played on an outdoor rink in their native Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia.

"I was the little brother, so I had to go to the net, and he always took shots on me," Adam said of the games with New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec. "It was like this all the time, but I do remember my dad yelling at Simon and not me because I was, like, his favorite child."

Whatever the case may be, the competition between brothers certainly brought out the best in each of them. Adam (6-foot-1, 176 pounds), a left-handed shot who can play either wing, picked up the game when he was 5 years old. He exhibits a high motor and likes to push the pace.

"Simon is a really smart player and he's good under pressure," Adam said of his brother, who is 32 months older. "I think these are traits I get from him."

Adam, born Oct. 18, 2007, plays a different position than Simon because he always loved to score goals.

"Adam has a strong stride, allowing him to generate speed on the rush and be the first forward back defensively," NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He plays at an extremely high pace, often sprinting through shifts and applying constant pressure on backchecks and forechecks. Sometimes this can be counted as a weakness, as he rushes decisions without a plan, but his offensive flashes pop with puck protection along the boards and small-area skill where he has learned to play with maturity."