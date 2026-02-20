NHL players back home stoked for Olympic semifinals at Milano Cortina Games

The men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 has reached the semifinals, which will be played Friday. In the first game, Team Finland will face Team Canada (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA [JIP], ICI Tele, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC, SN [JIP]), followed by Team Slovakia against Team USA (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], SN [JIP], RDS2), with the gold medal game Sunday.

There have been plenty of memorable moments and outstanding performances overseas, and NHL players, having returned to practice with their teams throughout North America, have also been paying close attention.

Here's what some of them had to say about the competition heading into the semifinals:

Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils goalie

“I mean, [Slovakia defenseman Simon Nemec] just doesn't come off the ice and when you're on the ice more, you're more comfortable, right? You get more touches, you get more feel. He knows he's the guy on that team. He's their No. 1 defenseman and probably their second-best player behind (forward Juraj) Slafkovsky and you've got to give him a lot of credit. He's put the team on his back, and he's done a really good job. So I'm interested to see how it goes moving forward."

Connor Brown, New Jersey Devils forward

"If you look at [U.S. forward Jack Hughes'] season, I mean, he's battled for us through a really tough injury, which is unfortunate. And he played through things that a lot of guys wouldn't play through. It's a testament to his character. But if you look at his season, when he's been healthy, he's been one of the best players in the League, and that shows on the Olympic stage. So I wish him the best down the stretch here. Still kind of cheering for Canada, but a healthy Jack Hughes is at the top of the League."

Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators defenseman

"Just, well, obviously, being from Canada, you always kind of cheer for them, but it's just been fun to watch them. I think the whole tournament, just seeing them have their dream come true and represent their country on the biggest stage, it's fun, and they're all doing a hell of a job doing it. So, no, it'll be exciting. I mean, those are the games you want to be part of as a hockey player, and to see them being so close to reaching a medal, it's going to be awesome to watch. [The Canada-Team Czechia game Wednesday] was a crazy game, but honestly, it's more fun watching those games than watching a 5-1 blowout, or 7-1, whatever. So a little nerve-wracking. And I think the whole country probably stopped for a couple of minutes when it went to OT, but that was fun to see them win."