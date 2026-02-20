NHL players back home stoked for Olympic semifinals at Milano Cortina Games

Tournament has been 'really fun to watch' heading into Finland-Canada, Slovakia-U.S. matchups

The men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 has reached the semifinals, which will be played Friday. In the first game, Team Finland will face Team Canada (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA [JIP], ICI Tele, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC, SN [JIP]), followed by Team Slovakia against Team USA (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], SN [JIP], RDS2), with the gold medal game Sunday.

There have been plenty of memorable moments and outstanding performances overseas, and NHL players, having returned to practice with their teams throughout North America, have also been paying close attention.

Here's what some of them had to say about the competition heading into the semifinals:

Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils goalie

“I mean, [Slovakia defenseman Simon Nemec] just doesn't come off the ice and when you're on the ice more, you're more comfortable, right? You get more touches, you get more feel. He knows he's the guy on that team. He's their No. 1 defenseman and probably their second-best player behind (forward Juraj) Slafkovsky and you've got to give him a lot of credit. He's put the team on his back, and he's done a really good job. So I'm interested to see how it goes moving forward."

Connor Brown, New Jersey Devils forward

"If you look at [U.S. forward Jack Hughes'] season, I mean, he's battled for us through a really tough injury, which is unfortunate. And he played through things that a lot of guys wouldn't play through. It's a testament to his character. But if you look at his season, when he's been healthy, he's been one of the best players in the League, and that shows on the Olympic stage. So I wish him the best down the stretch here. Still kind of cheering for Canada, but a healthy Jack Hughes is at the top of the League."

Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators defenseman

"Just, well, obviously, being from Canada, you always kind of cheer for them, but it's just been fun to watch them. I think the whole tournament, just seeing them have their dream come true and represent their country on the biggest stage, it's fun, and they're all doing a hell of a job doing it. So, no, it'll be exciting. I mean, those are the games you want to be part of as a hockey player, and to see them being so close to reaching a medal, it's going to be awesome to watch. [The Canada-Team Czechia game Wednesday] was a crazy game, but honestly, it's more fun watching those games than watching a 5-1 blowout, or 7-1, whatever. So a little nerve-wracking. And I think the whole country probably stopped for a couple of minutes when it went to OT, but that was fun to see them win."

Josh Doan, Buffalo Sabres forward

"(U.S. forward Tage Thompson is) awesome to play with, but to watch him, it's pretty cool, and to watch him get recognition for what he does on a night-in, night-out basis for us has been great. Him and 'Ras' (Team Sweden defenseman Rasmus Dahlin) both. Obviously Ras has been huge for the Swedes, but getting a chance to play with 'Tommer' last year at the World Championship and seeing how much he cared about playing and representing the USA, and then getting a chance to play [in] the Olympics this year is really cool and it's awesome to see, and hopefully he can bring some hardware home. ... Doesn't matter what sport it is, I'm hearing about [the U.S.-Canada rivalry] from my grandparents or my cousins. They're all Canadian, so they're all cheering for Canada. I think that's probably [the] more nerve-wracking part for me is not wanting the U.S. to lose and get 800 texts right after from them chirping me. But I've got a lot of faith in the U.S. this year to finish it off, and hopefully then I can give it back to them a bit."

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Washington Capitals forward

"It's been really fun to watch. We've been wanting this for a long time, and now that we finally get it, you understand why. [The] 4 Nations (Face-Off) was great last year, I thought, but the Olympics is a whole other level. ... Two good matchups. I'm rooting for the Slovaks, and for Canada, that's for sure, but it will be two really good games. The Finland-Switzerland game was great. I think Finland defends really well, so that'll be good against Canada. And then I think the Slovaks have been so steady throughout this whole tournament. ... Historically, maybe you're thinking the U.S. is going to get by them, but they’ve played so well in the tournament. ... So it'll be a really good matchup.”

Ryan Hartman, Minnesota Wild forward

“I think Finland's got a really good team. They're always sneaky in international play. So that'd be a good game against Canada, and then [the] U.S., obviously, hopefully get a win and move on and have a chance to win a gold medal.”

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs forward

"I think it was a pretty exciting day for hockey in general with all those games (Wednesday). It was pretty surreal to watch everyone compete and everyone be close and fighting for it. I'm happy [the] USA got the win and gets to keep playing. [Canada's winning goal by Mitch Marner] was cool. What a play, that's pretty surreal. There's not many players in the League or the world that can make a play like that. We've seen it before at the 4 Nations and we've seen it again. He's an unreal player and it's fun to watch."

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues forward

"Pretty exciting to watch them. Obviously super excited to watch Canada. I love watching all those guys play. It'll be a good couple games. Hopefully, it'll be Canada-U.S. (in the final). That's obviously the game everyone wants to watch, right? Good teams in this tournament. Canada-Finland will be good, and U.S.-Slovakia should be a fun one also."

Charlie Lindgren, Washington Capitals goalie

“Obviously the last couple days, getting the chance to watch, and it’s just so competitive. You can see there's no faster hockey than the Olympics. You look at that Canada game yesterday, the talent on the ice and the Czechs making it really hard. They're up one goal with five minutes to play, and Canada gets a big goal. And then they win in overtime, but it could have gone any way. Then, the U.S. playing a good Sweden team and, again, tight-checking, 1-0 game until the last minute and a half where [Sweden forward Mika] Zibanejad scores. But three out of the four games yesterday went to overtime. It just shows how tight it is and how competitive hockey is around the world now. So many good players all across the world. So it was fun hockey to watch.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres goalie

"I'm just cheering for the guys. A lot of good friends on that team, and just hoping that they go and win the gold. ... That’s the Finns for you. They’re never out. I’ve been in that situation before -- World Juniors, Under-18 (World Championship) -- you can never count us out. I’m really happy for them. I kind of knew that they were going to pull through in that game, and just excited to see them play against Canada. [Being out of the Olympics because of injury] was kind of -- I don’t even know what the right word is in English, but kind of devastating to know that you can’t make it. It’s something that’s been in the back of my mind for a long time. We’ve been playing well as a team here. I was really confident it would’ve been a great chance for me to be a part of the Olympic team. Of course, they’re playing well right now. I’m really happy for them. But it would’ve been really special to be a part of that."

oly_players reactions_021926_inside1

© Elsa/Getty Images

Scott Mayfield, New York Islanders defenseman

"I love the Olympics, I love watching it. It's exciting to see the world's best players. It's special talent there. The games are fast, the games are good. It's been fun to watch (Canada forward) Bo [Horvat] and (U.S. forward) Brock [Nelson], the personal connections, obviously. As much as I love Bo -- he's my teammate -- but you want to see your country do well, and it was fun watching him and (Czechia forward Ondrej) Palat play against each other. There's a little bit [of chirping going on in the locker room]. Like I said, the personal connections, the friends on teams. Everyone kind of knows each other a little bit. You're kind of rooting for them, too. For me, it's just enjoying hockey."

Jake Neighbours, St. Louis Blues forward

"They're interesting, I don't think they're what people predicted at the start of the tournament, but I think that's Olympic hockey in a nutshell. Anybody can beat anybody and guys are very proud to obviously play for their countries. That brings out an extra juice in you, even thinking back to U18s, U17s, when you put a country on your chest, it's just kind of a different energy that you get. That's what I've noticed. ... I think obviously [the] Slovaks are stingy. I think it'll be a tight game. I don't think it'll be a blowout by any means. I think [the] U.S. will win. I think Canada-Finland will be a battle. I think Canada will win though, and I think it's destined that they meet in the final again. But I think they'll be good matchups. I think Finland-Canada will be a really good game. Slovakia-U.S. I think will be super stingy, kind of like what U.S. just had against Sweden. It'll be good. Excited to watch."

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers defenseman

"It was a very exciting game to watch the other day and hopefully [Canada can] bring it home. I think we’ve seen it all tournament, [Canada forward and Oilers teammate Connor McDavid's] excitement and his passion. He has a way to elevate his game in every moment and make the most of it and enjoy it. It’ll be fun to watch; it’ll be fun to see him go out there and do his thing. I think he’s just being himself. ... I’m sure he’s having fun on the inside. I don’t think you commit yourself that much to something you don’t love."

oly_players reactions_021926_inside

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Jack Roslovic, Edmonton Oilers center

"It’s funny how it’s similar to the (U.S.) program I grew up and played with. It’s really cool to be seeing those guys doing that. Talking to them, it’s always the same games against Sweden and Finland. They were always that, you had to score first. If they scored first, they would try to hold on. ... It’s about getting out to a lead and be able to hold on to that lead and keep on pressing as best you can. It’ll be a good game, they are two good teams. ... It’s fun to watch those guys, see all those guys all be together. I still have a good relationship with a lot of them, it’s cool."

Jordan Spence, Ottawa Senators defenseman

"It was unfortunate because yesterday we were on the ice while the Canada game was going on. But after the practice, we came back, and we all watched the game. And it was nerve-wracking, but at the same time, I think we're all pretty excited to watch how well everyone's doing, especially with how 'Timmy' (Germany forward Tim Stutzle did; he did really well, and (U.S. forward) Brady (Tkachuk) and 'Sandy' (U.S. defenseman Jake Sanderson), they're going to the semifinals. Obviously, it's a different time change, but we're all cheering them on. ... Like, I want Sandy and 'Chuky' to do well, but I also do like watching Team Canada do their thing. So I mean, I think it's a win-win in a way. We're really happy if [the] U.S. wins, but I'd be happy if Canada wins as well."

Jared Spurgeon, Minnesota Wild defenseman

“I think you can just see how the gaps close with everything, and even three of [the quarterfinal games] going into overtime, it just shows how good hockey is everywhere around the world right now. ... It just takes one bounce or just one goal at the right time to lead your country to a big upset. So we're all looking forward to it.”

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs center

"The type of career [Canada forward Sidney Crosby has] had, what he's been able to accomplish and what he's done at every stage, even now still playing a major role and playing at such a high level and being such a tremendous leader, it's difficult to see anyone get hurt but certainly being Canadian and knowing what he's meant to the men's team for a long, long time, it's difficult circumstances. But the team and the guys dug deep and found a way to keep it going and from what's reported today, sounds like he might still have a chance. So hopefully it all works out and he gets to play again."

NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale, senior writer Tom Gulitti, staff writer Derek Van Diest and NHL.com independent correspondents Zoe Pierce, Heather Engel, Stefen Rosner, Dave McCarthy, Jessi Pierce and Lou Korac contributed to this report

