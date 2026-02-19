Olympic semifinal predictions by NHL.com staff

The chance to reach the gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will be on the line Friday when the final four teams in the men's hockey tournament face off.

In the first game, Team Finland will play Team Canada (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA [JIP], ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], RDS2), followed by Team Slovakia against Team USA (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

The winners play for gold on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2) while the losers battle for bronze on Saturday (2:40 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP]).

Here, the eight NHL.com and NHL.com/international writers and editors covering the Olympics in Milan make their predictions for the semifinals: