Olympic semifinal predictions by NHL.com staff

Canada-Finland, USA-Slovakia play for chance to advance to gold medal game

McDavid Aho Matthews Slafkovsky staff predictions

The chance to reach the gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will be on the line Friday when the final four teams in the men's hockey tournament face off.

In the first game, Team Finland will play Team Canada (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA [JIP], ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], RDS2), followed by Team Slovakia against Team USA (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

The winners play for gold on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2) while the losers battle for bronze on Saturday (2:40 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP]).

Here, the eight NHL.com and NHL.com/international writers and editors covering the Olympics in Milan make their predictions for the semifinals:

Andrew Ardini, director of production, NHL.com International

Prediction: Canada 4, Finland 1

Why: Finland's offense has struggled to get going. Keeping Canada down to two or three goals might be possible for Juuse Saros and company, but that still won't be enough.

Prediction: United States 5, Slovakia 3

Why: Slovakia has been a darling of this tournament, but it will be tough for them to match up for 60 minutes against the four lines that the USA can roll out.

JF Chaumont, LNH.com senior writer

Prediction: Canada 5, Finland 2

Why: They will win for their captain, Sidney Crosby. In uniform or not, Crosby will be a great influence and a great voice. Connor McDavid will take the torch with another magical game.

Prediction: United States 4, Slovakia 2

Why: The blue line of Team USA is simply too strong for Team Slovakia. Juraj Slafkovsky will find way to get one more goal, but the best team will win.

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Prediction: Canada 5, Finland 1

Why: Team Canada survived a scare against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals, but this lineup is just too loaded for Team Finland, especially with 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini scoring a goal a game.

Prediction: United States 3, Slovakia 2

Why: Team Slovakia has been a great surprise and should not be underestimated, but Team USA now has Quinn Hughes on the blue line and his brother Jack playing at a high level up front.

Matt Cubeta, VP & Editor in Chief, NHL.com International

Prediction: Canada 3, Finland 1

Why: Each team is coming off an overtime win in the quarterfinals, but Canada's team defense will be tight and shut down the pesky Finns.

Prediction: Slovakia 3, United States 2

Why: The Cinderella story will continue with Juraj Slafkovsky and Samuel Hlavaj being the difference-makers for Slovakia in an upset over the USA.

Eric Marin, director, editorial, NHL.com International

Prediction: Finland 3, Canada 2 (OT)

Why: The Finns follow Czechia's blueprint versus Canada by getting great goaltending from Juuse Saros, then finish the job with an all-time clutch goal from Mikko Rantanen.

Prediction: Slovakia 3, United States 1

Why: Juraj Slafkovsky and goaltender Samuel Hlavaj have given the Slovaks every reason to believe they can topple a hockey superpower like the United States.

Bill Price, VP & Editor in Chief, NHL.com

Prediction: Canada 5, Finland 2

Why: The worst thing that could've happened to Finland was Canada getting pushed to overtime in the quarters. Canada learned its lesson and won't allow for another letdown.

Prediction: United States 3, Slovakia 2 (OT)

Why: Yes, I'm calling for another overtime game and another USA win. Canada vs the U.S. for the gold has been inevitable since these Olympics began. Slovakia has had an amazing run, but it ends here.

Shawn P. Roarke, NHL.com senior director of editorial

Prediction: Finland 3, Canada 2

Why: Finland has a thank you to deliver to Czechia. In the quarterfinals, the Czechs delivered a blueprint on how to defeat the Canadians, the Goliath of Olympic hockey. Now it is up to the Finns to follow it. It says here they do.

Prediction: United States 4, Slovakia 2

Why: The Americans have too much for Slovakia. Too much offense, too much defense, too much goaltending. It'll be close, it will be entertaining, it will be loud, but in the end, the American gamebreakers will make the difference.

Dan Rosen, NHL.com senior writer

Prediction: Canada 4, Finland 2

Why: The Finns will hound the puck, clog up the neutral zone and pressure, but the Canadians, a team with the right amount of patience and urgency, have too many gamebreakers for Finland to keep down for 60 minutes.

Prediction: United States 3, Slovakia 1

Why: Team USA will suffocate Team Slovakia by playing with pace but not risk, dominating puck possession and using its depth to become too much to handle in the end.

