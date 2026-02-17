Draisaitl has 3 points, Team Germany eases past France to advance at Olympics

The goal came with Stutzle (Ottawa Senators) and Draisaitl skating on the same line with Peterka.

“Oh, it's super fun,” Peterka said of playing on that line. “We all try to get open for each other, try to find each other. I mean, if you play with two players that are that good, it just feels good.”

Sturm said the goal for Peterka, who has 20 for Utah this season, came at a “perfect time.”

“He prides himself on scoring and being a difference-maker, and sometimes, you know, I've never been that guy in my career, so I can't really look inside his head,” Sturm said. “But I know that most guys that are like him, it wears on him a little bit when they don't get on the score sheet a lot, and we need him moving forward.”

It’s likely Germany deploys the same line Wednesday in its next elimination game against Slovakia.

“I wouldn't want to be out there against them,” Sturm said. “Leon's puck-protection skills are probably the best in the League, and he has the ability to find players where there's no seams, really, and he makes like a cross-ice pass with his backhand. And obviously, then he has two guys that can finish, so it's about as lethal as it gets.”

Bellemare cut it to 3-1 at 4:02 of the second period when his centering attempt from behind the goal line hit the leg of Germany defenseman Mortiz Mueller and went in.

The 40-year-old, who played 700 NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken, said Tuesday would be his last game playing for France.

“To continue wearing this jersey, I had to reach the quarterfinals,” Bellemare said. “It's a little difficult emotionally, but I've never been an individualistic player. I'm not going to start being one.

“I'm proud for everyone. I'm also sad that we couldn't pull off a spectacular game to advance to the next round. Our fans in France deserved it. We're a small hockey nation. The good news is there's a lot to look forward to. If this Olympic tournament can inspire a kid to play, that would be fantastic. In a few years, that kid could be here in my skates, in this very spot.”