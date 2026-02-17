Marchand, Morrissey could play for Canada in Olympic quarterfinals

Forward, defenseman have not played past 2 games for country, which will face Czechia

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN -- Team Canada likely will have all 25 players healthy and available when it plays against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC).

Canada forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett didn't practice Tuesday, but coach Jon Cooper said they were held out for maintenance and are good to go.

"No panic," Cooper said.

Forward Brad Marchand and defenseman Josh Morrissey practiced without limitation and should be available after being scratched the past two games.

"Just taking it day by day," Morrissey told TSN and Sportsnet after practice. "Had a good practice here. Just trying to get ready for the rest of the tournament the best I can."

Cooper confirmed that Marchand is available and likely will play. He said he would have to check with Morrissey, who sustained an undisclosed injury in the preliminary round against Team Czechia on Feb. 12.

"That was a big thing for him to get out here today," Cooper said. "In my opinion, he looked great but after I talk to him, we'll see."

Marchand said he didn't play the last two games of the preliminary round against Team Switzerland and Team France because of body maintenance. He said it was a group decision with the coaching staff.

"Sometimes you've got to take care of the body, see the big picture and make sure you're ready for the important times," Marchand said. "That's all it was."

Canada practiced with the same top two lines it has used in the first three games; Connor McDavid between Macklin Celebrini and Tom Wilson, and Sidney Crosby centering Mark Stone and Mitch Marner.

Nick Suzuki moved into the middle of the third line because of MacKinnon's absence and was the center for Brandon Hagel and Sam Reinhart. It's likely MacKinnon will be the center on that line to start the game Wednesday.

Marchand was on the left wing of the fourth line with center Bo Horvat and right wing Seth Jarvis.

On defense, Morrissey was paired with Colton Parayko, his partner before he left the game against Czechia. Devon Toews and Cale Makar remained together, and Canada had Thomas Harley with Drew Doughty, and Travis Sanheim with Shea Theodore.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be the starting goalie in the quarterfinals, but wasn't clear from practice who the scratches or backup goalie will be in Canada's first elimination game of the tournament.

"We're excited for it," Horvat said. "These are the games that matter. It's a do-or-die situation and we need to be at our best."

