Marchand, Morrissey could play for Canada in Olympic quarterfinals

MILAN -- Team Canada likely will have all 25 players healthy and available when it plays against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC).

Canada forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett didn't practice Tuesday, but coach Jon Cooper said they were held out for maintenance and are good to go.

"No panic," Cooper said.

Forward Brad Marchand and defenseman Josh Morrissey practiced without limitation and should be available after being scratched the past two games.

"Just taking it day by day," Morrissey told TSN and Sportsnet after practice. "Had a good practice here. Just trying to get ready for the rest of the tournament the best I can."

Cooper confirmed that Marchand is available and likely will play. He said he would have to check with Morrissey, who sustained an undisclosed injury in the preliminary round against Team Czechia on Feb. 12.

"That was a big thing for him to get out here today," Cooper said. "In my opinion, he looked great but after I talk to him, we'll see."