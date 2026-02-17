Switzerland eliminates Italy, will face Finland in Olympic quarterfinals

Philipp Kurashev and Roman Josi scored for Switzerland, and Leonardo Genoni made 20 saves for his second shutout in three starts at these Olympics. He has allowed three goals in three games. Timo Meier had two assists.

"Feels good. It's great to contribute to help my team win," Hischier said. "Finally, one went in, but the other games I feel had a lot of chances, but we scored there, too, so I didn't need it there. So, we won the games. ... I'm all in for the team and put my personal things aside."

Switzerland, which finished as the No. 5 seed after preliminary round play and just missed out on a bye to the quarters, will play Team Finland on Wednesday (12:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN). The two-time defending silver medalists at the past two IIHF World Championships are seeking to win an Olympic medal in men's hockey for the first time since earning bronze at the 1948 St. Moritz Games.

"I think they're overall very disciplined," Hischier said of Finland. "Smart hockey team, and it's not going to be easy, but I'm confident in our group, and we're a good team too"

Damian Clara made 48 saves for Italy, which lost all four of its games and hasn't won at the Olympics since Nagano in 1998.