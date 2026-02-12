Binnington, Canada shut out Czechia in Olympic opener

On a roster full of established superstars like Crosby, McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, and rising stars like the 19-year-old Celebrini, Binnington appeared to be the biggest question mark for Canada, mainly because of his struggles with the Blues this season.

He answered many of those questions Thursday.

“It felt good," Binnington said. "Every team, every country has some star players so we know they were going to come at some point. I think we did a good job of holding them down and letting me see pucks and giving me access to play my game."

It’s the same game he played at the 4 Nations last season, when he went 3-1-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

"I have the utmost confidence in that kid,” Cooper said. “He’s proven it even when he stumbles. When push comes to shove, the kid’s been there for us.

“He’s got a lot of pride, a lot of talent and he’s done it a lot on different stages.”