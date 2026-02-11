Team Canada offers support to Tumbler Ridge following tragedy

'We're with you,' GM Armstrong says day after mass shooting in British Columbia

Team Canada hockey

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN -- Team Canada executives, coaches and players had the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, in their thoughts Wednesday as they went through their last pre-tournament practice at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Nine people were killed and 25 others injured in a mass shooting Tuesday in Tumbler Ridge, a small community in the central-east part of the province. The suspect's body was also found at the scene.

Canada general manager Doug Armstrong opened his press conference Wednesday by extending the thoughts and prayers of Team Canada to the community.

"We're with you," Armstrong said.

He later added, "It affects everybody. This is sport. We understand there is real life and that trumps anything we are doing here. But all we can do is send our love, send our support and then go out and do our jobs."

Canada coach Jon Cooper is from Prince George, British Columbia, which is approximately a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Tumbler Ridge.

"I've stayed in the hotel there growing up," Cooper said. "When that town kind of became an instant town, I had friends go over there and work there. Obviously, I haven't been back in a long time, but you think about tragedies that happen, usually they kind of happen somewhere else, so you never really feel the effect of it touching close to home. But this one is close to home, and my heart goes out to all the families."

Since the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in British Columbia, a nine-hour time difference from Milan, many of the Canadian players and staff members were unaware of it until waking up Wednesday morning.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone you know that's affected," Canada captain Sidney Crosby said. "Obviously, you don't expect to see that. It was tough to see."

The National Hockey League echoed the thoughts of Armstrong, Cooper and Crosby in a statement released Wednesday.

"We are overwhelmed by the heartbreaking violence and loss of life in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia," the statement read. "The NHL family is sending our prayers and compassion to the families and friends of those who lost their lives, those who are injured and to the entire community as they mourn this unimaginable tragedy."

The Vancouver Canucks also extended their thoughts to the community.

"With heavy hearts and our deepest sympathies, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones who lost someone dear during today's tragic event in Tumbler Ridge, BC," the Canucks statement read. "While there are no words that can ease the pain or help fully process such a profound loss, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of unimaginable grief and sorrow. We also send our love, strength, and support to those who were injured or deeply affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. Our organization stands with you, as a community, as neighbors, and as friends and family, united in care and compassion."

Latest News

Tkachuk 'at my best' for Olympic debut with U.S. after returning to Panthers

Team USA considered favorites to win men's tournament at Olympics

Slafkovsky scores twice, Slovakia defeats Finland in Group B opener

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Canada 'focused' on capturing Olympic gold medal for 3rd straight time

Team USA hangs with Snoop Dogg at 2026 Olympic Games

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Golden Knights' Marner

DeBoer relishing role as 'short-term assistant' for Team Canada at Olympics

Helenius, Firkus, Nadeau shine at AHL All-Star Skills Competition

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Nova Scotia fans can't wait to watch province products on ice for Canada

Pietroniro ascends from hockey nomad to Olympics with Team Italy

Josi named Team Switzerland captain for 2026 Olympics

Merzlikins, Latvia ready for 'big stage' at Olympics

NHL statement on tragedy in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia

Sweden not revealing starting goalie ahead of Olympic opener

Nylander skates, status unclear for Sweden Olympic opener

 United States-Canada rivalry started at 1932 Olympics, '33 Worlds