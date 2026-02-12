NHL 'in a better place' with NHLPA, IIHF relationship

MILAN -- The working relationship between the NHL, NHL Players' Association and the International Ice Hockey Federation is evolving in a positive way, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a joint press conference with IIHF president Luc Tardif and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday.

The collaboration among the three entities is a big reason why the NHL is participating in the OIympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and why planning for future best-on-best competitions is already underway.

"The hockey world from an NHL and NHLPA standpoint is in a better place when the Players' Association and the League are cooperating, and internationally when these three organizations are collaborating the hockey world is in a better place," Commissioner Bettman said. "And it gives us an opportunity to grow the game in places where we're not as strong as say we are in North America. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Luc in furtherance of growing the game. That's the goal. The more things we can figure out to do together, the better it is for everybody."

The next big venture for the NHL and NHLPA with cooperation from the IIHF is the World Cup of Hockey in 2028 before a return to the Olympics in 2030, showcasing the two-year cycle of best-on-best hockey the League and Players' Association want to establish.

Commissioner Bettman said the League and Players' Association will be making announcements regarding the 2028 World Cup after the Olympics.

"Hockey fans and players want to see best on best," Walsh said. "I think when you think about the Olympics, 4 Nations, World Cup of Hockey and when you think about the World Championships that they have every year, fans want to see the best players in the world. That's what we're seeing here between the three of us on the stage working collectively together to make sure that the fans in the world get to see best-on-best when they're 18 years old and when they're in the NHL."