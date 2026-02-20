Live blog: Canada vs. Finland Olympics semifinal 

I mentioned earlier that it’s dark up in the press box, it’s also very, very cold.

Again, I know it’s nothing like you fine folks on the East coach are going through, but it’s a bit chilly in here. The weather outside today was like a spring day, so naturally we have to spend most of the day inside. But we’d rather be inside watching what should be two epic games. So much on the line here. As I type this, “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers plays in the arena. The DJ and organist and the entire game presentation folks have done an amazing job here.

Here are some great nuggets from our NHL Stats crew for Canada-Finland

Connor McDavid (2 goals, nine assists) needs one point to establish a new record for most points in a single Olympics involving NHL players. He is currently tied with Teemu Selanne (11 in 2006 w/ FIN) and Saku Koivu (11 in 2006 w/ FIN).

Macklin Celebrini (five goals) needs one goal to surpass Jarome Iginla (5 in 2010) for the most goals by a Canadian in a single Olympics featuring NHL players.

The two highest-scoring teams of the Olympics will go head-to-head when Team Canada (24 goals; 1st) takes on Team Finland (19 goals; 2nd). There are 15 Finnish players with multiple points during the tournament, tied with Team USA for tops among all countries, compared to Team Canada’s 12 skaters.

Both Team Finland and Team Canada earned come-from-behind victories in their quarterfinal matchups. Either team can become the first to record consecutive comeback wins in the playoffs of an Olympics featuring NHL participation, and third team to do so in any round, following Team Switzerland (Feb. 20-23, 2010) and Team Russia (Feb. 15-16, 1998).

Team Canada looks to earn its fourth consecutive win in five semifinal appearances in Olympics with NHL participation: