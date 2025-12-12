Yzerman can relate to Team Canada GM Armstrong when it comes to picking roster 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- If anyone understands what Doug Armstrong is going through, it’s Steve Yzerman.

Armstrong, the St. Louis Blues general manager, is the Canada GM for the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026. He and his staff are finalizing their roster, which is due Dec. 31.

Yzerman, the Detroit Red Wings GM, was the Canada GM for each of the past two Olympics with NHL players. (His official title was executive director.) Canada won gold in Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

In Canada, hockey means so much, and it’s gold or bust. The second-guessing never ends.

“For all of us on the outside looking in, it’s easy to pick a team,” Yzerman said with a laugh at the NHL Board of Governors meeting this week. “When you’re sitting there (as the GM), like, obviously the goal is to win, and anything short of winning, you picked the wrong team. And even when you win, you probably still picked the wrong team.

“But it’s just hard, because any way you look at it, you’re leaving off really good players.”

Yzerman understands the situation on many levels. He also knows what it feels like to be an elite player left off a Canada roster, how thin the margins are in the Olympics and what it’s like to lose as well as win. All of that plays into the pressure of picking the roster.