Messier lauds young talent, state of game with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier.

NEW YORK -- Mark Messier goes on ESPN every week and breaks down the game, the plays and the players, the teams and what they're doing well, and can do differently or better.

He's a Hockey Hall of Famer, a six-time Stanley Cup champion, one of the greatest leaders the game has ever known, and the third leading scorer in NHL history, but when you turn on ESPN and you see Messier, you see a studio analyst doing the job of a studio analyst.

It's been a challenging yet exhilarating role for the 64-year-old. It has not only kept him up to date with the happenings in the NHL, but has given him insight he otherwise wouldn't have if he didn't keep up so closely with the game today.

Messier is a co-founder of a new multi-faceted sports brand, GAME 7, along with Danny DeVito and Isaac Chera. GAME 7 is a multi-platform sports and entertainment brand with content, such as its five-part docuseries on Amazon Prime, community experiences and consumer products.

He shared some of his insight with NHL.com last week before taking part in an event to launch an NHL apparel line from GAME 7 at the NHL Shop NYC, discussing his new business venture, role as an analyst, and the state of the game.

What do you think of these young guys in the League, of Connor Bedard, of Macklin Celebrini, and the impact they're making?

"You can see every year, we think we've maxed out on the talent coming in the League and every year, you're just amazed by the kids coming in. Really some of the kids now are in their second and third year and they're starting to take the game over. Ten years goes by so quick. You think about (Leon) Draisaitl, (Connor) McDavid, (Nathan) MacKinnon, (Cale) Makar, these guys that have been around now, some are going into their 10th, 11th year if I'm not mistaken. It goes by quick. Now these young guys, the next wave are coming in. You can see it in the scoring races, challenging for the goal scoring lead, the points lead, and their teams are starting to play better. Wow, when you talk about a league being in good shape for the future; the talent pool coming into the NHL is incredible."

We hear a lot about Celebrini and Bedard, but I'm curious about your thoughts on Leo Carlsson in Anaheim. He's not talked about as much as those two, but he's been at least as impactful as them.

"If you're paying attention to the League, you're hearing about him because the whole team is starting to come along. (Ducks GM) Pat Verbeek, who I played with here in New York, has done an amazing job there. I love their team for a lot of reasons. One is they've got a lot of talent, but they've got a lot of size and they're playing a hard brand of hockey, which I really like. And Leo Carlsson, when you talk about getting a young player coming into your franchise that's a big 6-foot-3 talented forward like a (Evgeni) Malkin, like some of the greatest players that have played, you give your franchise a chance. For me, championship teams are built down the middle with guys you can build your team around. I've been really impressed by him. It's another reminder that you've got to give these kids time to develop too not only to learn the league and get up to the speed and strength, but they come in at 18 years old and it's such a hard league to dominate at that age. They're not man strong yet. Now these kids are starting to get more experience there. They know what they can and can't get away with. They're getting stronger. They're getting better conditioned. And you can really start to see it. From 18 to say, 23, those five years are massive, just massive. Even in the 1980s, Wayne (Gretzky) had some of his best years in his late teens and early 20s. They're starting to hit their peak now and it's just awesome for hockey."

From a League perspective, have you seen an impact with the condensed schedule with this being an Olympic year?

"Everybody is talking about the condensed schedule. I don't know if the players really think about that that much. We're conditioned to play. It has always been four games a week for six months with travel. If it's a little bit more, a little bit less, I don't think it really matters to the players. I think if anything the competition, the competitiveness of the league is starting to get better and better and better. I think there are only a handful of teams in the East that are below .500. I mean, I don't know who is losing. If everybody is winning, who is losing? So I think that probably plays more into the fact that the league is so balanced now that so many teams can win on any given night. That puts a lot of pressure on the teams, not so much the schedule."