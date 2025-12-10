Oettinger thriving with Stars, eyes No. 1 goalie job for U.S. at Olympics

To Seguin's point, Oettinger has been at his best for Dallas when the pressure is the highest; he is 32-30 with a 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage in 65 playoff games, and even better in his four Game 7s (3-1, 1.65 GAA, .950 save percentage).

Oettinger's lone Game 7 loss was also his best Game 7 performance -- he made 64 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on May 15, 2022.

"We have seen it in the playoffs, he's really good when there is pressure," Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen said. "You can trust him in every situation."

Oettinger doesn't hide how badly he wants to play for the U.S. in the Olympics.

"It would be the coolest thing I've ever done," he said.

He's trying to not let the chance at making that dream come true consume his every thought, as hard as that may be for a player who knows his chance is very real and how important of a player he could be for the U.S. in Milan.

"I think you've got to put it in the backseat and focus on what you have ahead of you," Oettinger said. "Then, once that time comes, you can really dive in. I just think if I play like I know I can then hopefully I get a chance to get an opportunity to be on that team and see what happens from there."

Oettinger also admitted that this season has been different in how he analyzes opponents, particularly their top players. He does it with the Olympics in mind.

"Yeah, you try to put yourself maybe in the head space of visually what it would be like just so you can prepare a little bit," he said. "Maybe guys you know will be over there you can pick up tendencies more now, like what's (Edmonton Oilers center Connor) McDavid doing, what's (Colorado Avalanche center Nathan) MacKinnon doing, these guys that you hopefully get a chance to play against over there, so you can kind of take info and try to better prepare yourself.

“But I think until you get over there and you have a USA jersey on and you're playing in the Olympics, I don't think you can really replicate it."

He learned that in a 4 Nations Face-Off game that had no bearing on the outcome of the tournament.

Imagine the feeling he'd have in the Olympics.

"I mean, (the 4 Nations) was, like, you know, a pee-wee tournament compared to how cool the Olympics I think is going to be," Oettinger said. "It just means that much more. The fact of how good that hockey was at the 4 Nations, how fast it was, how big the stage felt, and it was, like, for nothing -- not an Olympic gold medal at least. It just showed me how cool that is and just how awesome it is that guys are back playing best-on-best."