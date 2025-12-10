Montour hopes playing for Canada at Worlds leads to spot on Olympic roster

Brandon Montour enjoyed playing with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon so much at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May that the Seattle Kraken defenseman wants to do it again.
This time, on a much bigger stage -- the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
“It was my first chance to play with those guys and have some one-on-one time, dinners and lunches with them, and kind of see what they’re like off the ice,” Montour said. “Then it was a great experience to see their tendencies on the ice with me. It was a short tournament, I would have loved to have way more opportunity with them, so we’ll see what happens. But it was a great experience playing with them and hopefully, they say the same about me.”
Montour, 31, is looking to earn one of the roster spots on Team Canada for Winter Olympics, which will feature NHL players for first time since 2014. Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche were two of the six players named to Canada’s preliminary Olympic roster in June, along with Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning), Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers) and defenseman Cale Makar (Avalanche).
“It would be a tremendous honor, it’s really great just to be recognized,” Montour said. “You could pick three or four teams for Team Canada that could compete and play at a high level. Whoever they pick, if I’m one of them, I’m just going to bring what I’ve brought the last 10-plus years. They know the players they’re looking at, and I’ll do anything for that group and it would be unbelievable to be a part of.”