Coaches break down season in segments to retain manageable goals

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this edition, Dan Lambert, former assistant with the Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames, discusses how coaches break down the season in segments to keep players focused throughout the year.

When you're part of an NHL coaching staff, you look at the season in segments.

There's the way we lay it out among ourselves behind closed doors, and then there's the way we present it to the players. Both approaches have value, but they serve different purposes.

Internally, we always divide the season into four major parts: The first 20 games, the second 20, the 20-plus leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline and then the stretch after the deadline. The season gets tougher as it goes on, so those early segments are critical.

The first 20 games usually offer the best chance to bank wins because teams across the League are still adjusting: new systems, coaching changes, roster turnover, young players trying to earn jobs. There are simply more mistakes early in the year and that's why a strong start is something we emphasize heavily.

Once teams settle in, the games tighten up and putting together longer winning streaks becomes harder.

With the players, the breakdown is much smaller and more focused. We don't talk to them about 20-game blocks. Instead, we work in five-game segments, sometimes seven, and later in the year we'll even narrow things to three-game mini-sets, especially when every point becomes critical.

In those stretches, the message might be as simple as, "Let's win two of these next three." It keeps the goals manageable and the group locked in on the immediate task rather than the full 82-game grind.

When we look at the standings this season, the parity in the League is obvious. You see a team like the Florida Panthers or Toronto Maple Leafs sitting outside a Stanley Cup Playoff spot, which you wouldn't expect, but they're only a few points out and that's how tight the League is now.