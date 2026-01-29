Stadium Series in Tampa latest example of Florida as hockey hotbed

The thought of playing an outdoor NHL game in Florida would have seemed unfathomable as recently as a few years ago.

But now, the idea of playing two outdoor games in the Sunshine State within a month of each other is viewed as the culmination and transformation of the sport in the state thanks in large part to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

The first was the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami, on Jan. 2, the Panthers hosting the New York Rangers.

Now, the Lightning will host the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

"It's going to be a great experience obviously, and to have two [outdoor] games here in the state goes to show how far hockey has come," Lightning captain Victor Hedman said. "Two franchises that have had a lot of success as of late. I'm sure the fans and everyone in the hockey world is going to be excited."

As Hedman alluded to, this isn't something that happened overnight.

Hockey in Florida came into the mainstream in 1990, when NHL Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito and his group won a bid for an expansion team, the Lightning, which would begin play in the NHL in the 1992-93 season. Miami was awarded an NHL franchise, the Panthers, for the 1993-94 season.

In 1995-96, three years into the Panthers' existence, and four into the Lightning's, each team qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time. The Lightning lost in six games in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, but the Panthers made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, where they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche.

"It was all a win across the board. Hats off to the NHL to do things that everyone said they couldn't do," said John Vanbiesbrouck, the goalie who helped lead the Panthers’ charge to the 1996 Cup Final. "It was an unlikely moment but now look at it. Here we are 30 years later and there is going to be an outdoor game. It worked. We made it work. If there is a will, there is a way. The NHL has a great will, and they have a fantastic way."