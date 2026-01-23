NHL 'happy to have' tent over rink during Stadium Series prep 

TAMPA -- The weather forecast for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series in Tampa looks perfect for an outdoor NHL game.

The weather leading up to it? Not so much.

And that's why the NHL is building a massive tent, which will be air conditioned, over the rink so the ice is ready when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins play at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1 (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

"We got the structure completed for our rink covering," Dean Matsuzaki, NHL executive vice president of events, said Friday at the home of NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "And now today, we're getting going on covering, pulling the vinyl over to start sealing in, and we'll start installing the HVAC units pretty soon.”

The weather on Friday, which saw sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, is exactly why the NHL is building the tent over the rink. In fact, temperatures are expected to stay in that range for the next several days, which is why the League began the process of putting up the vinyl cover that makes the tent.

“I'm glad we're doing all this, because we're supposed to be north of 80-degree highs, I think, and possibly some precipitation on Monday,” Matsuzaki said. “So I think we'll be happy we have this.”

As the process of covering the rink and installing the ice continues, Matsuzaki says there will be constant monitoring of all the elements of the rink to make sure that the ice stays exactly where it needs to be in terms of temperature and overall condition up until the game.

He added that the temperature inside of the tent will be in the low-to-mid 50s. There will also be large refrigeration-unit trucks that will be feeding coolant to the ice surface and additional HVAC and dehumidification units to help with the ice climate. Unlike other games where just one refrigeration-unit truck would be used with a second one available as a backup, both are being used for this game like they were for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic game in Miami on Jan. 2.

"Our hockey operations group does have monitors in the ice, monitoring temperature and everything," Matsuzaki said. "They're watching it closely. When we start to turn off the HVAC equipment and start taking the canvas off the structure, we will put our tarps over [the ice]. We have reflective, insulated tarps on the ice, so for that time it is exposed until game time, we will have those tarps on until the sun goes down and we'll pull the tarps for the last minute."