Gauthier breaks tie late in 3rd, Ducks edge Oilers in Game 2 to even West 1st Round

Alex Killorn had a goal and two assists, and Poehling scored his first two playoff goals for the Ducks, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific. Jackson LaCombe had three assists, Gauthier also had an assist, and Lukas Dostal made 33 saves for his first career playoff win.

“I think Game 1 we kind of sat back a little bit,” Killorn said. “No one was sitting back today, I think that’s why we ended up getting that goal with Cutter.

“It was a better third period for us, compared to Game 1. We’re going to learn as we go on here and continue to get better.”

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, and Connor Murphy and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division. Connor Ingram made 22 saves.

Anaheim was 2-for-3 on the power play; Edmonton was 0-for-4.

“Special teams, they outscored us three there,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “As good as you are 5-on-5 or as much as you can score, it’s pretty tough to overcome three goals there.

“I believe that was the story of the game tonight.”

The Ducks evened the best-of-7 series 1-1. Game 3 will be at Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS, KCOP-13, Victory+).

Draisaitl put the Oilers up 1-0 at 8:58 of the first period. He settled a rebound below the right circle and put a sharp-angle wrist shot on net that deflected in off the right skate of Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson.