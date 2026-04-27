Oilers running out of time, must find 'another level as a group'

A 4-3 overtime loss here to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday put Edmonton on the brink of the elimination, trailing 3-1 in the best-of-7 series. Game 5 will be at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, KCOP-13, TNT, truTV, Victory+, HBO MAX).

Just like they did last season in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings (down 2-0), as well as in the second round against the Vancouver Canucks in 2024 (down 3-2) -- and how they nearly pulled off a miracle comeback the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers that season (losing in seven after trailing 3-0) -- Edmonton will now have to battle back from behind if it wants to advance.

“We’re in a hole, no doubt about it,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “We have to find a way to get a win at home.”

The challenge might be tougher this season with the Oilers facing the young and upstart Ducks, who at times look too fast, too talented and too hungry to handle.

It doesn’t help that McDavid is not 100 percent, having rolled his ankle in Game 2, and Leon Draisaitl is four games into a return from a lower-body injury he sustained on March 15 that kept him out of the lineup for the final 14 games of the regular season.

“We’re all doing the best we can out there. We’re all working and trying to get it done,” McDavid said. “It’s not really about Connor McDavid here, it’s about two teams that are trying to figure each other out. They’re playing well and we have another level as a group. I still feel there were some good signs tonight.”

Even with a sore ankle, McDavid was still able to pick up two power-play assists in Game 4 to go along with the goal and assist he had in a 7-4 loss in Game 3. But he’s clearly not his usual dominant self, struggling with his lateral movement.

The Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL's scoring champion during the regular season did have an opportunity to put the Oilers up late in the third. Skating in on a 1-on-1 with Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke the only one back, McDavid displayed his patented burst of speed while cutting down and across the crease, only to be denied by the skate blade of goalie Lukas Dostal with 4:55 remaining.

Ryan Poehling went on to score the winner at 2:29 of overtime on a centering pass that deflected five-hole on Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry. The puck was determined to have crossed the goal line after a video review.

“I think everyone at this time of year, or most everyone, has got something, bumps, bruises, and certainly Connor will want to continue playing,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “And we’re going to need him and everyone to play their best.”