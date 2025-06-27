Schaefer 'is the best player right now' in NHL Draft, Subban says

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- P.K. Subban, the former NHL defenseman turned ESPN hockey analyst, said he believes Matthew Schaefer with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League is the best player available in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The 36-year-old, who retired as a player in 2022 after 13 seasons, left little doubt who he thinks the New York Islanders should select with the first choice of the first round of the draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"[Matthew Schaefer] is the best player right now," Subban said after taking part in the NHL Draft Top Prospect Youth Hockey Clinic on Friday. "I think if you put him at forward, he's still going to find a way to be impactful. For him, the sky's the limit. The best years are ahead of him but he's in the moment and you can tell by people that are humble, they're always in the moment."

Subban seemed right at home alongside the kids aged 5-10, fellow members of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition and the prospects on hand at The Pond at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

"I love the game, so anything around the game that you can bring people together is always going to be fun for me," Subban said. "That's what makes these clinics so much fun; you're helping, but you're also sharing that fun and passion that you've grown to love the game with people who are just learning it, and that's really cool because that's what sports is all about. It's not just about playing and winning, it's also about passing it on to the next generation.

"I want these young individuals to walk into the NHL in an even better league. I want our communities around North America, and especially the hockey communities in places like Los Angeles, to understand how important they are to the game."