Schaefer 'is the best player right now' in NHL Draft, Subban says





EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- P.K. Subban, the former NHL defenseman turned ESPN hockey analyst, said he believes Matthew Schaefer with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League is the best player available in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The 36-year-old, who retired as a player in 2022 after 13 seasons, left little doubt who he thinks the New York Islanders should select with the first choice of the first round of the draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"[Matthew Schaefer] is the best player right now," Subban said after taking part in the NHL Draft Top Prospect Youth Hockey Clinic on Friday. "I think if you put him at forward, he's still going to find a way to be impactful. For him, the sky's the limit. The best years are ahead of him but he's in the moment and you can tell by people that are humble, they're always in the moment."

Subban seemed right at home alongside the kids aged 5-10, fellow members of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition and the prospects on hand at The Pond at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

"I love the game, so anything around the game that you can bring people together is always going to be fun for me," Subban said. "That's what makes these clinics so much fun; you're helping, but you're also sharing that fun and passion that you've grown to love the game with people who are just learning it, and that's really cool because that's what sports is all about. It's not just about playing and winning, it's also about passing it on to the next generation.

"I want these young individuals to walk into the NHL in an even better league. I want our communities around North America, and especially the hockey communities in places like Los Angeles, to understand how important they are to the game."

In addition to Schaefer, James Hagens of Boston College (NCAA), Michael Misa of Saginaw (OHL), Porter Martone of Brampton (OHL), Haoxi Wang of Oshawa (OHL) and Jake O'Brien of Brantford (OHL) also took part in the one-hour instructional session that concluded with a spirited scrimmage.

"It's just a great group of guys, especially when Schaefer comes out," Subban said. "You can tell this is a highly talented guy who is going to have a long career in the National Hockey League. For him to prioritize this and not just be here, but come out here, put a big smile on his face and do it sincerely ... and I'm not just saying that because it's unexpected. I'm just saying it was just so clear to me that he sets the tone and everybody else follows.

"But all these guys are leaders. I was making my rounds throughout all the stations during the clinic and guys are bringing energy, and that's what it's about. They're doing it for the right reasons. This is the best time of their lives. This is where they probably should be the most selfish because they've worked so hard to get to this point, but they're still making it about other people, and that's what our game represents, inclusivity and bringing people together. It starts with the young generation and they're leading the way now."

Said Schaefer: "PK is a beauty, we were on the same team. But it's fun. I mean, at the end of the day, it's all fun. Of course, there's hard work, but there's always fun included."

The prospects and NHL alumni signed the jerseys of every youth player participating at the conclusion of the clinic and the prospects posed for pictures with the NHL player coalition members, including Subban, Blake Bolden, JT Brown, Anson Carter, Mark Fraser, Georges Laraque, Al Montoya, Ryan Reaves, and Anthony Stewart.

"They are funny guys but those are the guys you grow up watching," Hagens said. "You're inspired watching them. So to be able to be out in the ice, mess around with them, and help out the kids as well, was a great experience."

Rounds 2-7 of the draft will be Saturday (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

"The individuals that teams draft are so important," Subban said. "Not only to the game and the League, but they are important to our younger generation coming up because these guys are all going to be examples for a lot of kids and most of these guys are probably going to win a championship at some point in time. They're not only going to represent the city, they're going to represent the League. They're going to represent, potentially, a country. So these guys are role models.

"Seeing 'Schaef' come out, you can see the energy is sincere, and that's what you look for because you want to see people like that win as well, and I'm pulling for all these guys."

