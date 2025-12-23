McKenna's impact at World Juniors discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Gavin McKenna, the leading candidate to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, is expected to have a leading role for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship according to Steven Ellis, associate editor and prospect analyst for Daily Faceoff.

"He thinks he needs to go out there and have a big tournament to really prove himself," Ellis said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "If he stuck in the Western Hockey League (with Medicine Hat) and put up 150-to-160 points, he'd probably be the undisputed No. 1, but going to [Penn State University] and playing against older competition, I think, is just really important for his development. Watching him in the World Juniors pre-tournament games, I thought he was one of the better players.

"Overall, what we've seen from him is just a guy that has so much skill who could really change a game. I have concerns about him not being super effective away from the puck and I think a lot of people share those concerns, but from what we've seen with the puck, few guys could do what he can do."

McKenna, a forward who turned 18 on Dec. 20, has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 16 games as a freshman at Penn State. He's expected to play a key role on Canada's top line and first power-play unit.