2024 NHL All-Star Skills live blog

10:02 p.m. ET

Connor McDavid is going home $1 million richer. But it was close during the Obstacle Course and it was interesting on the bench.

Cale Makar came back gassed. So did Auston Matthews.

William Nylander was looking good up until he missed the net and had to get his own rebound. The crowd erupted. So did the players on the bench.

“Oh, Willy,” Nathan MacKinnon said to him as he came back to the bench.

Mathew Barzal struggled with the little nets. He came back to the bench shaking his head.

“Oh man, that’s a gauntlet,” he said.

It came down to McDavid. He needed to finish in second place or better to win. Makar was in first at the time.

McDavid was just over halfway through his turn after finishing with the little nets when MacKinnon and Makar looked at each other and they both knew.

“Sorry, Cale,” MacKinnon said as McDavid was racing past them through the final leg of the course before ripping a shot into the net and finishing in 40.606 seconds.

Final standings

Connor McDavid, EDM - 25 points

Cale Makar, COL - 20 points

Auston Matthews, 18 points

William Nylander, 16 points

Mathew Barzal, NYI - 13.5 points

J.T. Miller, VAN - 12 points

Elias Pettersson, VAN - 10 points

Nathan MacKinnon, COL - 7 points

David Pastrnak, BOS - 4.5 points

Leon Draisaitl, EDM - 4.5 points

Quinn Hughes, VAN - 4 points

Nikita Kucherov, .5 points

Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course

Connor McDavid, EDM - 40.606

Cale Makar, COL - 43.435

Auston Matthews, TOR - 47.271

William Nyander, TOR - 49.065

J.T Miller, VAN - 49.351

Matthew Barzal, NYI - 1:16