Pastrnak earns bragging rights against Swayman with All-Star Game performance

TORONTO -- David Pastrnak will have some bragging rights against Jeremy Swayman, his teammate with the Boston Bruins, after the two faced each other during the first semifinal of the 2024 Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Pastrnak scored on Swayman with 32 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 3-2 before Connor McDavid tied it 3-3 with six seconds left. Pastrnak then scored again in the shootout to help Team McDavid advance to the final with a 4-3 win against Team MacKinnon.

“I wanted to score on him so bad,” Pastrnak said. “I was going to try everything I can to score.”

His first chance came on a breakaway, but Swayman stopped his backhand attempt with his right pad.

“I had breakaway, (and) I was hoping Sidney Crosby was going to let me go,” Pastrnak said. “He kind of backchecked me, so I was not ready for it. I run out of space, so [Swayman] got me on that one. I was a little worried that was it and that was my chance.”

It wasn't.