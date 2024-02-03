Bedard 'grateful' for small role in NHL All-Star Skills

The 18-year-old had surgery three days later; he is expected to miss another 3-5 weeks. Bedard resumed skating Jan. 15 but Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said the timeline for Bedard’s return remains unchanged.

Bedard leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games. Defenseman Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild is second among rookies with 29 points (four goals, 25 assists) in 49 games.

Bedard has impressed NHL coaches and players with his poise and talent this season.

“Impressive. Very, very impressive for a kid that age, coming in and doing what he does with the poise with the puck and the vision and the skill level he has, very, very impressive,” Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said Thursday. Bedard has played Winnipeg twice.

“He jumps out at you. He’s worth the price of admission, without a doubt.”

MacKinnon, who played against Bedard twice this season, expects Bedard to pick up where he left off when he is healthy again.

“It doesn’t seem like he gets rusty,” he said Thursday. “Yeah, I expect more of the same. Obviously, he’s their best player and it’s a lot for an 18-year-old to be the best player on the team.

“I was fortunate enough where, I wasn’t nearly as good as him (at 18) but also, I was like the 10th-best player on the team. So, it was an easier transition for me at a young age. He's an awesome talent and awesome kid too. He works super hard, definitely asks questions and is a sponge, for sure.”

Unfortunately, Bedard couldn’t do more during All-Star festivities. If he could have, which event did he think he would’ve won?

“I don’t think I’d win any, but it’d be fun to compete and go against these guys,” he said.

NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen contributed to this report.