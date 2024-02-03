Bedard 'grateful' for small role in NHL All-Star Skills

TORONTO -- Connor Bedard is still recovering from a fractured jaw he sustained nearly a month ago, but that didn’t stop him from being a special guest passer at the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.
The Chicago Blackhawks center, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was a guest passer with his idol, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, during the Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, the second contest of the competition. Bedard passed to Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal, and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, who won the event with 23 points.
“It’s good. I mean, obviously not doing a lot but taking it all in,” Bedard said. “Just watching these guys is a lot of fun. Obviously being in Toronto, a pretty big hockey market, it’s cool to see the turnout. It’s fun.
“Of course, you want to be (playing in the All-Star Game), but I’m grateful to be here and I get to enjoy it.”