Matthews leads own team past Team McDavid to win 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Well, four of them did at least, with Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, Morgan Rielly and William Nylander all contributing on their home ice to lead Team Matthews to a 7-4 win against Team McDavid in the final at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Matthews, the captain, had two goals and an assist to win Most Valuable Player. Marner scored, and Rielly and Nylander each had an assist.

They also defeated Team Hughes, captained by Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, 6-5 in a shootout in the semifinal game.

Team Matthews, helped by celebrity captain Justin Bieber, will split the $1 million that goes to the winning team.

"Amazing," Marner said. "I know I said it a lot this weekend, but I've dreamt of being in All-Star Games my whole life. I've watched All-Star Games from my couch, my carpet with my parents. Just watching Sid [Crosby] and [Jason] Spezza, [Marian] Hossa, Owen Nolan and the list goes on and on. You always dream of being a part of one. To have it in this city, it's pretty remarkable, and to be able to enjoy with the ones that got me to where I am, it's even better."