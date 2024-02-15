'NHL BTS: 2024 NHL All-Star' premieres Friday

Fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend with the premiere of "NHL BTS: 2024 NHL All-Star" on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network in the United States and 8 p.m. ET on Sportsnet in Canada. Viewers in the U.S. can also watch on ESPN+.

The one-hour show will be repeated on NHL Network on Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET), Sunday (10 a.m. ET), and Monday (1 p.m. ET.). Sportsnet will re-air it at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, leading into the New York Rangers playing the New York Islanders in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, ESPN). It can also be seen on the NHL's YouTube channel, NHL.com and the NHL FAST channel, and outside North America via international broadcast partners.

The production features sit-down interviews with top players in the NHL and media personalities throughout All-Star Weekend, which took place Feb. 1-3 in Toronto. The event featured NHL All-Star Thursday, the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills and the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena. Viewers will get backstage access to the red carpet, the player draft and the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase.

"Every single name is a big-time ticket," sportscaster and YouTube show host Jackie Redmond said.