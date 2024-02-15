'NHL BTS: 2024 NHL All-Star' premieres Friday

Hour-long production features sit-down interviews with players, media personalities during weekend event

2024 NHL Behind the Scenes All-Star Show Trailer

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend with the premiere of "NHL BTS: 2024 NHL All-Star" on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network in the United States and 8 p.m. ET on Sportsnet in Canada. Viewers in the U.S. can also watch on ESPN+.

The one-hour show will be repeated on NHL Network on Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET), Sunday (10 a.m. ET), and Monday (1 p.m. ET.). Sportsnet will re-air it at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, leading into the New York Rangers playing the New York Islanders in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, ESPN). It can also be seen on the NHL's YouTube channel, NHL.com and the NHL FAST channel, and outside North America via international broadcast partners.

The production features sit-down interviews with top players in the NHL and media personalities throughout All-Star Weekend, which took place Feb. 1-3 in Toronto. The event featured NHL All-Star Thursday, the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills and the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena. Viewers will get backstage access to the red carpet, the player draft and the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase.

"Every single name is a big-time ticket," sportscaster and YouTube show host Jackie Redmond said.

See what it's like behind the All-Star bench

The show also provides access to the NHL All-Star Game, with team captains Quinn Hughes, Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid sharing commentary throughout. All 12 All-Star Skills competitors wore microphones while competing for the $1 million prize in events including the fastest skater, hardest shot, stickhandling, one-timers, passing challenge and accuracy shooting in the first round. The second round had the NHL One-on-One and an obstacle course concluded the event.

Cameras followed New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck and his children when they prepared to walk the red carpet and Matthews while he delivered a special pair of NHL All-Star skates to a young patient of the SickKids Hospital in Toronto.

"I think that's what this weekend is all about," Matthews said at the event. "Having fun and putting on a show for the fans."

Trocheck gets his son ready for All-Star Weekend

