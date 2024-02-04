Matthews wears custom skates at 2024 NHL All-Star Game to support young fan

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews wore his heart on his feet at the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward and Team Matthews captain wore CCM skates designed by him and Finn, a 7-year-old cystic fibrosis patient at SickKids in Toronto.

“It means a lot,” Matthews said after his team won the All-Star Game. “It’s cool to be able to do stuff like that and get special people involved. I’ve been fortunate to build a really good relationship with SickKids hospital here in Toronto. It’s always a really good feeling to connect with people and do something special.”

Matthews’ All-Star skates featured a green dragon on one side, a teal dragon on the other and a blue maple leaf on the back. Matthews, in a Maple Leafs post on social media, said his favorite touch on the skates is painted art of two people shooting on a net.

“That’s supposed to be me and him,” Matthews said on the post.