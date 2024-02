Votto posted his quest on his Instagram story, but ran into one giant orange obstacle on the way.

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty snubbed the former Cincinnati Reds star by walking past him as he attempted to take a picture. Votto called Gritty “not friendly” on the post.

Gritty attempted to redeem himself by sliding into Votto’s DMs and asking the MLB veteran what section he was sitting in.

Votto was not having it writing, “You had your chance. I’ll never forgive you. Go Penguins.”