Matthews inspired by home crowd, teammates on way to winning All-Star MVP

Maple Leafs forward continues super season in Toronto showcase

Matthews gets MVP award from Bill Daly

© Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Jim Montgomery needed only one word to describe what it was like to coach Auston Matthews.

“Easy,” he quipped.

The Boston Bruins coach was tasked with heading up Team Matthews at the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday, the team that ended up prevailing over Team McDavid for the All-Star Game crown after a 7-4 victory in the final.

“Tell him to go over, he scores,” Montgomery said. “Go over the boards! Again, again!”

Clearly, he didn’t mind having Matthews on his side instead of on the opposing bench.

It was a game that saw the Toronto Maple Leafs captain score two goals and have an assist to earn Most Valuable Player honors in his home arena, a game in which Matthews clearly ramped up his play as the final game went on and the win -- both the accolades and the $1 million bonus to the winning team -- looked close.

“You could tell [he wanted it],” Montgomery said. “I noticed him and [William] Nylander too talking about backchecking. I didn’t expect that.”

He laughed.

Matthews takes home MVP at NHL All-Star Game

It has been an outstanding season for Matthews, one in which he has already scored 40 goals, putting him on pace for 70, a mark which hasn’t been hit in the NHL since 1992-93, when both Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny did it. And that didn’t stop with the NHL on its All-Star break.

Matthews, who has 58 points in 46 games this season, was not only an ambassador for Toronto, showing off his city and his team and his home area, but he showed off all of his skills, both in the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, in which he finished third, behind Connor McDavid and Cale Makar, and in the All-Star Game itself.

“I’ve seen all the work that he puts in in the summer,” said close friend and Team Matthews teammate Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes. “I’ve said it before, but I’ve never seen him go through the motions or take a rep off. Everything is gamelike and you can tell. I’ve learned from him, for sure.”

In addition to his three points in the final, Matthews had another assist in the semifinal, a 6-5 shootout win against Team Hughes.

“We wanted to win, for sure,” Matthews said. “Talking in the locker room, I don’t think there was much messing around. Everybody was pretty much on the same page, to try to go out there, put in a pretty good effort and try to come out with a good result.”

Which they did.

Matthews started his scoring early in the final, sending a cross-crease pass to Keller for the first goal of the game at 2:19 of the first period. After David Pastrnak scored at 8:08, Matthews answered back five seconds later to put his team back ahead 3-2. He finished off his scoring to make the game 5-3 at 4:59 of the second.

While Matthews is no stranger to All-Star Games -- this was his fifth -- it was a different experience to do it in Toronto. Matthews was one of four Maple Leafs in the game, along with forwards Mitchell Marner and Nylander and defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Plus he got to have friend Justin Bieber as his celebrity captain behind the bench.

“The whole weekend itself was special for all of us,” Matthews said. “Especially the host city and the hometown guys. Just special to have an All-Star Game in Toronto and get to share the experience with some close teammates, friends, and obviously the fans here in the city.

“Nice to cap it off with the win. Everybody goes home happy.”

Related Content

Matthews leads own team past Team McDavid to win 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Team Matthews defeats Team Hughes in All-Star Game semifinal

Bieber has ‘awesome’ impact on Team Matthews at All-Star Game 

NHL All-Star

Pastrnak enjoys teaming up with Draisaitl at All-Star Game

Bieber has ‘awesome’ impact on Team Matthews at All-Star Game 

Kucherov embraces role as crowd rival at NHL All-Star Game

Officials thrilled to make NHL All-Star Game debut

Pastrnak earns bragging rights against Swayman with All-Star Game performance

Matthews leads own team past Team McDavid to win 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Matthews wears custom skates at 2024 NHL All-Star Game to support young fan

All-Star blog: Cam Talbot

Joey Votto attempts to meet every NHL mascot at All-Star Game

MacKinnon, Crosby savor All-Star experience as teammates

All-Star blog: Jesper Bratt

Tocchet correctly predicts back-to-back goal-scorers at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Marner stunned by Bobrovsky save in All-Star final, throws glove at goalie

Team Matthews defeats Team Hughes in All-Star Game semifinal

Team McDavid tops Team MacKinnon in All-Star Game semifinal

Sabres All-Star Dahlin lends marine biology expertise to Toronto aquarium

Bieber arrives at NHL All-Star Game sporting polka dot oversized jacket

Inaugural NHL All-Star Pride Cup 'just so exciting' for LGBTQ+ community