Matthews inspired by home crowd, teammates on way to winning All-Star MVP

It has been an outstanding season for Matthews, one in which he has already scored 40 goals, putting him on pace for 70, a mark which hasn’t been hit in the NHL since 1992-93, when both Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny did it. And that didn’t stop with the NHL on its All-Star break.

Matthews, who has 58 points in 46 games this season, was not only an ambassador for Toronto, showing off his city and his team and his home area, but he showed off all of his skills, both in the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, in which he finished third, behind Connor McDavid and Cale Makar, and in the All-Star Game itself.

“I’ve seen all the work that he puts in in the summer,” said close friend and Team Matthews teammate Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes. “I’ve said it before, but I’ve never seen him go through the motions or take a rep off. Everything is gamelike and you can tell. I’ve learned from him, for sure.”

In addition to his three points in the final, Matthews had another assist in the semifinal, a 6-5 shootout win against Team Hughes.

“We wanted to win, for sure,” Matthews said. “Talking in the locker room, I don’t think there was much messing around. Everybody was pretty much on the same page, to try to go out there, put in a pretty good effort and try to come out with a good result.”

Which they did.

Matthews started his scoring early in the final, sending a cross-crease pass to Keller for the first goal of the game at 2:19 of the first period. After David Pastrnak scored at 8:08, Matthews answered back five seconds later to put his team back ahead 3-2. He finished off his scoring to make the game 5-3 at 4:59 of the second.

While Matthews is no stranger to All-Star Games -- this was his fifth -- it was a different experience to do it in Toronto. Matthews was one of four Maple Leafs in the game, along with forwards Mitchell Marner and Nylander and defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Plus he got to have friend Justin Bieber as his celebrity captain behind the bench.

“The whole weekend itself was special for all of us,” Matthews said. “Especially the host city and the hometown guys. Just special to have an All-Star Game in Toronto and get to share the experience with some close teammates, friends, and obviously the fans here in the city.

“Nice to cap it off with the win. Everybody goes home happy.”