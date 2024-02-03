Tocchet correctly predicts back-to-back goal scorers at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Rick Tocchet must have packed his crystal ball for the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.

During the second semifinal game between Team Hughes and Team Matthews, the Vancouver Canucks coach – talking to the SportsNet broadcasters from the bench – predicted two goal scorers in a row.

Tocchet served as the coach for Team Hughes during the All-Star Game.

Late in the second half of the game, Tocchet made a prediction that Brady Tkachuk would score to tie the game. Sure enough, it didn’t take long after that for Tkachuk to find the back of the net.

After the next faceoff, the broadcasters went back to Tocchet for another goal prediction.

“I’m going to go with Frank Vatrano,” Tocchet said on the broadcast. “I’ll go Frank the Tank.”

Not 15 seconds later, Vatrano scored to give Team Hughes the lead.