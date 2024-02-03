Tocchet correctly predicts back-to-back goal scorers at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Canucks coach picks Tkachuk then Vatrano to score, both find back of net 32 seconds apart

Rick Tocchet predictions
By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Rick Tocchet must have packed his crystal ball for the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.

During the second semifinal game between Team Hughes and Team Matthews, the Vancouver Canucks coach – talking to the SportsNet broadcasters from the bench – predicted two goal scorers in a row.

Tocchet served as the coach for Team Hughes during the All-Star Game.

Late in the second half of the game, Tocchet made a prediction that Brady Tkachuk would score to tie the game. Sure enough, it didn’t take long after that for Tkachuk to find the back of the net.

After the next faceoff, the broadcasters went back to Tocchet for another goal prediction.

“I’m going to go with Frank Vatrano,” Tocchet said on the broadcast. “I’ll go Frank the Tank.”

Not 15 seconds later, Vatrano scored to give Team Hughes the lead.

Vatrano said he heard Tocchet’s prediction before he hit the ice for that shift.

“I got some good luck,” Vatrano said. “He didn’t jinx me. I think I actually scored literally 10 seconds after I went over the bench, so it was cool.”

- NHL.com Staff Writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report

