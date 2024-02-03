McDavid of Oilers wins $1 million prize at 2024 NHL All-Star Skills

Each of the 12 participants had the choice of taking part in four of the first six events. Players earned points based on their finish: First -- five points; second -- four points; third -- three points; fourth -- two points; and fifth -- one point. The top eight point earners advanced to the seventh event, the Honda/Hyundai NHL One-on-One. After seven events, the top six point earners advanced to the Obstacle Course, where the points for the top five finishes were doubled.

McDavid won the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater event for the fourth time in his career, posting a time of 13.408 seconds, narrowly defeating Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders, who posted the only other time under 14 seconds (13.519). Barzal won the Fastest Skater event at 2020 NHL All Star Weekend with a time of 13.174 seconds.

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon won the Tim Hortons NHL One Timers event with 23 points, besting forwards Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) and David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), who each had 22.

Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard, who is still recovering from a fractured jaw sustained last month, served as a special guest passer for the One Timers event.

“It’s good. I mean, obviously not doing a lot but taking it all in,” Bedard said. “Just watching these guys is a lot of fun. Obviously being in Toronto, a pretty big hockey market, it’s cool to see the turnout. It’s fun.

“Of course, you want to be (playing in the All-Star Game), but I’m grateful to be here and I get to enjoy it.”

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson won the Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge with 25 points, two more than Makar.

Makar won the Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, delivering a shot at 102.56 miles per hour, just ahead of Canucks forward J.T. Miller (102.34). Through four events, Makar led with 11 points, one ahead of Pettersson, four ahead of Barzal and six ahead of McDavid and MacKinnon.

“I was a little surprised, to be honest with you,” Makar said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever hit a puck over 100 miles per hour. Pretty cool. … I don’t think I focus on hitting it as hard as I can (during games), but there were a few guys on our team that were telling me I should do the hardest shot, so I thought I might as well try it. I’ve never really done it, so I thought it would be cool just to see and it worked out in my favor today.”