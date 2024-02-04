MacKinnon, Crosby savor All-Star experience as teammates

TORONTO -- Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby didn't get to spend a ton of time together this weekend, but the little moments and conversations they had meant a lot.

"With the 4 Nations (tournament next year) and Olympics (in 2026), I don't know how many more All-Star games (opportunities there will be), who knows what will happen in the future. So, it's cool to be on a team with him, get some good pictures that we'll probably appreciate more in the future than now," the Colorado Avalanche center said after his team's 4-3 shootout loss to Connor McDavid's team in the first semifinal at the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

MacKinnon picked the Pittsburgh Penguins captain, who also hails from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, at the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft on Thursday. Naturally, Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness put the two together on the top line with MacKinnon's Avalanche teammate, defenseman Cale Makar.

"Well, they are on the same lake as I am in the summer, so that's an easy one," Bowness said of MacKinnon and Crosby.

And even less surprising, MacKinnon and Crosby connected on the ice. MacKinnon scored twice, with Crosby having the secondary assist on the first goal and the primary assist on the second.

"It's pretty easy to play with [MacKinnon and Makar]. It doesn't take much chemistry but a lot of ice," Crosby said. "They're obviously great skaters, and they gave me some good looks. I just couldn't put anything in. It's on me."