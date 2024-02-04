Bieber has ‘awesome’ impact on Team Matthews at All-Star Game 

TORONTO -- The show opened with a video on the scoreboard screens. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews narrated the story of a kid who grew up playing hockey in Stratford, Ontario.

That kid became one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but he’s still a hockey fan, like millions of other people in this province.

And so, imagine what it was like for Justin Bieber to be the celebrity captain for Team Matthews in the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, to take warmup in full uniform, to stand behind the bench in a pink polka-dot cocoon coat and to celebrate a 7-4 win against Team McDavid in the final of the 3-on-3 tournament.

Here, Bieber Fever went both ways.

“It was a dream for him too,” Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner said.

Marner knows Bieber well enough to call him “Biebs.” He said he has hung out with him a couple of times, and Bieber loves to play games -- and to play for keeps.

What kind of games?

“Anything,” Marner said. “He’s got a ton of games at his house. It didn’t matter what we were playing, if it was us two versus (Nashville Predators defenseman) Tyson Barrie and Auston Matthews. It was do or die every time.”

Marner said as soon as Team Matthews selected him in the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft on Thursday -- putting him together with Matthews and two other Maple Leafs teammates, forward William Nylander and defenseman Morgan Rielly -- he knew Bieber would tell them, “We’re winning this thing.”