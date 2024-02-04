Officials thrilled to make NHL All-Star Game debut

TORONTO -- It was 6:20 p.m. ET, the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game in the books, and the four officials in stripes were gathered at the penalty box.

This wasn’t for a video review, no consulting with the NHL Situation Room next door in the League’s Toronto office.

This was all about family -- looking up into the Scotiabank Arena stands to salute wives and children who were proud to see husbands and fathers having just finished a day’s work that was special for everyone.

Referees Frederick L’Ecuyer and Francis Charron, and linespersons Brandon Gawryletz and Trent Knorr, slowly skated to the corner, exiting to their dressing room following Team Matthews’ 7-4 win against Team McDavid in the All-Star final.

But first they doffed their helmets and posed for a photo, players still circling the ice behind them. A half-hour later, as they packed their bags, NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom stepped into the room to present each of the officials with a game puck that instantly became a cherished souvenir.

“It was just amazing. To see all that talent at the same time, it’s something I’ll never forget,” said L’Ecuyer, one milestone behind him, another straight ahead.

This was the first NHL All-Star Game for L’Ecuyer, as it was for the rest of the four-man crew. On Wednesday when the Chicago Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild, he will officiate his 1,000th regular-season game.

“Today was pretty, pretty cool,” he added, having made his NHL debut as referee in this arena Oct. 13, 2007. “Credit to the players. They gave us a good show, it was really fun to be part of.”

The two referees didn’t call a single penalty in the afternoon’s two semifinal games and the championship final. The best unofficial statistic might have been the Gordie Howe All-Star Game hat trick turned by Frank Vatrano of Team Hughes, who was on the score sheet for two goals, an assist and the only recorded hit of the day.

There was no chance this three-game afternoon was going to replicate the NHL’s first All-Star Game, held in Toronto in 1947. In that one, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Vic Lynn and All-Stars defenseman Ken Reardon came to blows, each assessed a minor and and a major for their energy.