Officials thrilled to make NHL All-Star Game debut

‘Pretty, pretty cool’ experience for referees, linespersons on penalty-free day

ASG officials postgame

© Dave Stubbs/NHL.com

By Dave Stubbs
@Dave_Stubbs NHL.com Columnist

TORONTO -- It was 6:20 p.m. ET, the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game in the books, and the four officials in stripes were gathered at the penalty box.

This wasn’t for a video review, no consulting with the NHL Situation Room next door in the League’s Toronto office.

This was all about family -- looking up into the Scotiabank Arena stands to salute wives and children who were proud to see husbands and fathers having just finished a day’s work that was special for everyone.

Referees Frederick L’Ecuyer and Francis Charron, and linespersons Brandon Gawryletz and Trent Knorr, slowly skated to the corner, exiting to their dressing room following Team Matthews’ 7-4 win against Team McDavid in the All-Star final.

But first they doffed their helmets and posed for a photo, players still circling the ice behind them. A half-hour later, as they packed their bags, NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom stepped into the room to present each of the officials with a game puck that instantly became a cherished souvenir.

“It was just amazing. To see all that talent at the same time, it’s something I’ll never forget,” said L’Ecuyer, one milestone behind him, another straight ahead.

This was the first NHL All-Star Game for L’Ecuyer, as it was for the rest of the four-man crew. On Wednesday when the Chicago Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild, he will officiate his 1,000th regular-season game.

“Today was pretty, pretty cool,” he added, having made his NHL debut as referee in this arena Oct. 13, 2007. “Credit to the players. They gave us a good show, it was really fun to be part of.”

The two referees didn’t call a single penalty in the afternoon’s two semifinal games and the championship final. The best unofficial statistic might have been the Gordie Howe All-Star Game hat trick turned by Frank Vatrano of Team Hughes, who was on the score sheet for two goals, an assist and the only recorded hit of the day.

There was no chance this three-game afternoon was going to replicate the NHL’s first All-Star Game, held in Toronto in 1947. In that one, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Vic Lynn and All-Stars defenseman Ken Reardon came to blows, each assessed a minor and and a major for their energy.

ASG officials

© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

From left, 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game officials Trent Knorr, Brandon Gawryletz, Frederick L’Ecuyer and Francis Charron speak to participants on Saturday during the 2024 NHL All-Star Youth Hockey Jamboree Celebration at St. Michael's College School Arena.

The record shows that the all-time All-Star Game crime blotter remains at 294 penalties, with tripping (58), hooking (56) and holding (52) infractions leading the list.

“It was great,” Charron said. “You get the chance to do this once, with all the best players. The games today were really good. They put in a great effort, it was a great show, fun to be a part of it.

“You have your family involved, too. We travel so much by ourselves, so this was a bit of a reward for them, too. The whole experience, just to bring this home, is great for everybody.”

On the lines, Knorr and Gawryletz had a slightly different view of the action than the referees, but they agreed that the experience was unforgettable.

“It’s pretty incredible to be out there with, really, the best players in the entire League, all in one spot at the same time,” Knorr said. “It was pretty special to look up in the stands and see my family up there, smiling and waving.

“It was everything I expected, and more. It turned out to be an even better weekend than I could have imagined.”

Then, with a grin: “And it’s about the only time in the year when you get to see all the players in one spot and they’re not yelling at you.”

Gawryletz was impressed by the skills displayed by the pantheon of stars on Scotiabank Arena ice.

“It was obviously very special, to see that talent level compete,” he said. “I thought it was great the way the players reacted to it. The skill level they displayed is so good for our game, put in a showcase like that.

“Everything was pretty friendly, guys joking among themselves. It was clear that they had a good time and enjoyed the moment. And the shootouts were one more way for them to showcase their talent. There was some fantastic goaltending. You had to feel bad for the goalies at some points in the game, but it was great.”

L'Ecuyer, especially, was savoring the moment of this milestone in the building where he’d worked his first NHL game, his first All-Star Game behind him, No. 1,000 four days ahead.

“It’s been a long road, 18 years,” he said. “We’ll have a 1,000-game celebration in Tampa in March with my friends and family. It’s something I’m pretty proud of -- a young guy from Quebec who didn’t speak English who’s made a lot of sacrifices to arrive where I am today.”

Top photo: 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game officials pause before leaving the ice. From left: Trent Knorr, Frederick L’Ecuyer, Francis Charron and Brandon Gawryletz.

NHL All-Star

Matthews inspired by home crowd, teammates on way to winning All-Star MVP

Pastrnak enjoys teaming up with Draisaitl at All-Star Game

Bieber has ‘awesome’ impact on Team Matthews at All-Star Game 

Kucherov embraces role as crowd rival at NHL All-Star Game

Pastrnak earns bragging rights against Swayman with All-Star Game performance

Matthews leads own team past Team McDavid to win 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Matthews wears custom skates at 2024 NHL All-Star Game to support young fan

All-Star blog: Cam Talbot

Joey Votto attempts to meet every NHL mascot at All-Star Game

MacKinnon, Crosby savor All-Star experience as teammates

All-Star blog: Jesper Bratt

Tocchet correctly predicts back-to-back goal-scorers at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Marner stunned by Bobrovsky save in All-Star final, throws glove at goalie

Team Matthews defeats Team Hughes in All-Star Game semifinal

Team McDavid tops Team MacKinnon in All-Star Game semifinal

Sabres All-Star Dahlin lends marine biology expertise to Toronto aquarium

Bieber arrives at NHL All-Star Game sporting polka dot oversized jacket

Inaugural NHL All-Star Pride Cup 'just so exciting' for LGBTQ+ community