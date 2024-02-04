Kucherov embraces role as crowd rival at NHL All-Star Game

TORONTO -- Nikita Kucherov embraced playing the villain role for Team Hughes during the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward seemed to thrive off being booed by the sellout crowd of 18,819, getting a goal and an assist in a 6-5 shootout loss to Team Matthews in the semifinals. Kucherov left Toronto with fond memories despite the loss -- and the booing.

“I loved it,” Kucherov said. “I’m here to have fun and I’m sure the fans enjoyed it. It was a blast to be here around the best players and be on the ice with them.”

The rivalry between the Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs has been building in intensity after the Atlantic Division foes met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past two seasons, with each winning once. So, as Tampa Bay’s lone representative at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, Kucherov became an obvious target of the Toronto fans.

The booing began when Kucherov struggled and finished last in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Scotiabank Arena on Friday and resumed when Kucherov was introduced in Team Hughes’ lineup on Saturday.

Undeterred, Kucherov waved to the fans to egg them on.

“He loved it,” said Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet, the coach of Team Hughes. “I said to ‘Kuch,’ ‘Everybody hates a winner, I guess.’ The guy, I think he could be one of the best pressure guys in the game the last eight, nine years. Any time there’s an overtime, any time you’ve got to score a goal, his fingerprints are all over it. I just marvel at the way he thinks the game.”

A two-time Stanley Cup winner with Tampa Bay (2020, 2021) who won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player in 2018-19, Kucherov leads the League with 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) in 49 games this season, one ahead of Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. The 30-year-old showed off his world-class skill Saturday playing with Canucks forward Elias Pettersson and Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano.

“He makes the game easy,” Vatrano said. “You’ve just got to get open and get him the puck, so that was fun, for sure.”