Top 10 moments of All-Star Weekend

TORONTO -- Celebrities, changes to the All-Star Skills competition, current great ones and The Great One were all part of the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

So, before the regular season resumes with two games on Monday, let’s look back at the greatest moments from the festivities.

Here are 10 of the best:

Scintillating Skills

With input from the players, the NHL changed a few things for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday. There were some familiar contests, such as the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting. But new events, such as the Honda NHL One-on-One, where each player basically did wind sprints while grabbing pucks and shooting against a goaltender they chose for one minute, were impressive. Ditto for the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course. No, this was not your older brother’s skills competition. Players were challenged, they were winded, and they rose to the occasion. And speaking of top skill …

McDavid skates away with the big check

Yes, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid reminded us all that he is the best player in the world right now by winning the Skills and its $1 million prize. McDavid won four of the eight events: Fastest Skater, the Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling Challenge, Accuracy Shooting and the Obstacle Course. McDavid called the evening “entertaining,” and his performance certainly added a lot in that department.