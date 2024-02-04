All-Star blog: Cam Talbot

Kings goalie writes about ‘unbelievable experience’ near hometown, facing Bieber in warmups

Talbot player blog ASG

© Andre Ringuette / Getty Images

By Cam Talbot / Special to NHL.com

Los Angeles Kings goalie Cam Talbot kept a blog throughout the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. In his final entry, he writes about playing for Team Hughes in the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Saturday in Toronto, which is about 90 minutes from his hometown of Caledonia, Ontario. He also writes about facing Justin Bieber, the celebrity captain for Team Matthews, in warmups, having his 7-year-old twins at the game, and his thoughts on the remainder of the season with the Kings.

The whole weekend was just an unbelievable experience. Toronto put on a heck of an event and they were unbelievable hosts. I can’t say enough about the organization and the city. Just to have it so close to home and being able to spend it with family and get to a few dinners and have my kids around the rink and in the dressing room, stuff like that. It's just so special for me.

It's not every day you get a chance to have Justin Bieber come down on you and start firing shots. So that was something that I'll definitely never forget. I mean, most of the memories are made for the kids, but there's some things that I can take away from this and that's definitely one of them.

The one memory I will take away from this weekend is seeing the look on my kids’ faces. Honestly, as a as a dad, as a parent, I think anyone can appreciate the look on your kid's face, it says it all. And to see them see them as happy as they were all weekend just makes your heart melt and that's what it's all about.

We don’t play again until Saturday, so we’re taking off tomorrow to get a little sun in Mexico. We're going down to Cabo, the four of us, just a little reset, relax and be ready to go when we get back.

My season has been kind of up and down lately, but you know when you come to event like this, you realize that you were voted in here for a reason. And you can, like, hang your hat on that. So I think that that gives me a lot of confidence moving forward. I had a pretty good showing here for the amount of time that I was here. So it's definitely something that I could build off of, but again, we have a lot of work to do when we get back, so I'm looking forward to that.

NHL All-Star

Matthews leads own team past Team McDavid to win 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Matthews wears custom skates at 2024 NHL All-Star Game to support young fan

Joey Votto attempts to meet every NHL mascot at All-Star Game

MacKinnon, Crosby savor All-Star experience as teammates

All-Star blog: Jesper Bratt

Tocchet correctly predicts back-to-back goal scorers at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Marner stunned by Bobrovsky save in All-Star final, throws glove at goalie

Team Matthews defeats Team Hughes in All-Star Game semifinal

Team McDavid tops Team MacKinnon in All-Star Game semifinal

Sabres All-Star Dahlin lends marine biology expertise to Toronto aquarium

Bieber arrives at NHL All-Star Game sporting polka dot oversized jacket

Inaugural NHL All-Star Pride Cup 'just so exciting' for LGBTQ+ community

Bedard draws crowd judging puck-shooting contest at All-Star event

Players expect 2024 NHL All-Star Game to be ‘pretty competitive’

Matthews, Nylander shine for host Maple Leafs at NHL All-Star Skills

NHL All-Stars put on competitive show at Skills

Georgiev bests McDavid in One-on-One at NHL All-Star Skills

McDavid of Oilers grateful for reaction at NHL All-Star Skills 