NHL announces return to Olympics, will participate in Milan in 2026

TORONTO -- NHL players will participate in the Olympics in 2026 and 2030, and no one is more excited than the players themselves.

Take Connor McDavid, arguably the best player in the world. The Edmonton Oilers center is 27 and has never been able to represent Canada in the Olympics or the World Cup of Hockey.

The last time NHL players went to the Olympics, in Sochi in 2014, McDavid was 17, too young. The last time the NHL held the World Cup of Hockey, in Toronto in 2016, he played for Team North America, a group of 23-and-under players from Canada and the United States.

Now the League will hold the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off instead of the All-Star Game next season, with Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States competing in one Canadian and one U.S. city from February 12-20.

The NHL will hold an All-Star Game in 2026 to send off NHL players to the Olympics in Milan, and the plan is to alternate the World Cup of Hockey and the Olympics every two years afterward.

Best-on-best international hockey is back.

McDavid called it a dream come true after the announcement at Scotiabank Arena on Friday during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

"Obviously, I've been vocal about this," he said. "I feel like it's important for hockey as we continue to try to grow the game internationally and at home. I think it's a great thing. It's an exciting schedule, something that people can look forward to."

NHL players have participated in the Olympics five times: in Nagano in 1998, Salt Lake City in 2002, Turin in 2006, Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

For the players, it became part of the dream, but for the owners, it became a problem. They were shutting down their season to send their highly paid players to someone else's tournament. There were many risks but little to no rewards, especially when the Olympics were outside of North America.

NHL players didn't participate in PyeongChang in 2018, because the NHL did not reach an agreement with the NHLPA, the IIHF and the International Olympic Committee.

Then came COVID-19.

The pandemic disrupted the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. The NHL and NHLPA had to work together to get through it. In the process, they agreed to go to the Olympics in Beijing in 2022 and Milan in 2026 if they also could reach agreements with the IOC and the IIHF.

In the end, the NHL had to pull out of the Olympics in 2022 because of the pandemic. But the seed was planted for 2026 and beyond.

"There is a recognition of how important this is to the players, and in the spirit of cooperation -- particularly the work that we did together during COVID -- everybody felt on our side that it was the right thing to do," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "… This really came down to doing something because the players really wanted it."