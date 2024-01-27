Harley scores in OT, Stars recover for victory against Capitals

Harley scored on a low shot from inside the right face-off circle off the rush. It was Harley’s third overtime goal this season and second in consecutive games (also a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday).

Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars (30-13-6), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Miro Heiskanen and Tyler Seguin each had two assists.

Anthony Mantha, Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome each had a goal and an assist, and Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists for the Capitals (22-18-7), who are winless in their past four games (0-3-1). Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves.

Washington scored two goals 1:17 apart with the extra attacker to tie the game in the third period.

Ovechkin cut the lead to 4-3 at 18:00 with a slap shot from the point on the power play.

Strome tied it 4-4 at 19:17 when he poked a rebound from under Oettinger into the net. After a discussion, the officials decided the goal was a culmination of a continuous play, despite blowing the whistle before the puck crossed the line.

Mantha gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 9:40 in the first period when he collected a rebound that bounced off Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa in the high slot.

Wyatt Johnston tied it 1-1 less than a minute later when he took a no-look drop pass from Roope Hintz in the high slot at 10:44.

Harley gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 11:07 with a shot through traffic from between the face-off circles.

Rasmus Sandin tied it 2-2 at 6:24 in the second period with a shot past Oettinger’s glove from the point.

Marchment gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 11:00 with a tap-in five-hole from the top of the crease on the power play.

Matt Duchene extended the lead to 4-2 at 2:24 in the third period with a wrist shot off a drop-pass from Marchment in the slot.

Capitals forward Max Pacioretty left the game with a lower-body injury and did not return. According to Washington, the injury is not related to his recent Achilles issues.