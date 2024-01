After warmups, Beau threw on a cowboy hat for the pregame ceremony.

Duchene’s wife, two kids, parents and sister also joined him on the ice.

A tribute video aired of Duchene’s career highlights throughout his 15 seasons in the NHL.

Stars CEO and president Brad Alberts presented the veteran forward with a Tiffany crystal plaque.

Captain Jamie Benn gifted Duchene a Rolex on behalf of his Stars teammates. Stars general manager Jim Nill presented the commemorative silver stick.

Duchene reached the 1,000th game milestone on Dec. 7 against the Washington Capitals in D.C.