Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

NHL.com identifies key advanced metrics that translate to fantasy; new podcast episodes

Monahan-scores-on-Brossoit

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Director

The NHL.com fantasy staff will identify NHL EDGE stats that translate to fantasy hockey all season long. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

---

How to stream NHL games

---

MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:

Top 200 rankings | Daily fantasy picks

Listen: NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast 🎧

---

1. Monahan making most of quality chances

Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan is riding a four-game goal streak after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. After being limited to 25 games because of injury last season and scoring six goals, Monahan has already matched that total in 10 games this season to lead the Canadiens in the category.

Two huge reasons for Monahan’s resurgence are his role on the first power-play (he has scored three power-play goals) with exposure to high-scoring skaters Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson, and the fact that he’s attempting high-percentage shots more often than not. Per NHL EDGE stats, 16 of Monahan’s 28 shots on goal this season are high-danger chances (tied with Boone Jenner of the Columbus Blue Jackets for fourth most in NHL), and five of his six goals have come on high-danger shots (tied for fourth).

Monahan, a three-time 30-goal scorer with the Calgary Flames who had an NHL career-high 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists) in 2018-19, will need to take on a bigger role at even strength to return to those levels of production but can maintain fantasy relevance if he continues to put himself in position to succeed with the man-advantage.

2. Iafallo taking flight with Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Alex Iafallo, acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in the offseason as part of the deal involving forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, had a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. It was his second multipoint game through 10 games this season – and there could be more consistency on the way based on his advanced metrics.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Iafallo ranks third in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (18) behind Toronto Maple Leafs forwards John Tavares and Auston Matthews (22 each) and is tied for second on Winnipeg in goals (four) behind Kyle Connor (six). Iafallo is making a case to stick on the top line with Connor and center Mark Scheifele while Gabriel Vilardi is out with an injury and could surpass (or even shatter) his previous NHL career high in goals (17 twice with Kings) if he cashes in on more of these Grade-A scoring chances.

See where Matthews is most dangerous on the ice

3. Demko dialed in for Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks lead the NHL in goals per game (4.60) and have two of the highest single-game goal outputs of the season; they scored 10 goals in their win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday and eight in their win against the Edmonton Oilers on opening night (Oct. 11).

But as much as the Canucks offense has fueled their surprising start (7-2-1), goalie Thatcher Demko may be even more responsible for their turnaround. Per NHL EDGE stats, Demko leads the NHL by a wide margin in high-danger save percentage (.967); the next closest goalies in the category are Jeremy Swayman (.927) of the Boston Bruins and Jonas Johansson (.893) of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After missing time because of injury last season, Demko is 5-2-0 with a .940 save percentage and one shutout this season and is once again looking like an elite fantasy goalie option; he had an NHL career-high 33 wins in 2021-22 after thriving in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs (.985 save percentage, one shutout in four games).

Although the Canucks have the highest 5-on-5 shooting percentage plus save percentage (108.4) in the NHL, a sign they could regress at any point this season, a healthy Demko and full seasons of defenseman Filip Hronek (10 assists, plus-9 in 10 games) and coach Rick Tocchet have Vancouver back on track to contend with anyone in the Pacific Division.

