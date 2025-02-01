NHL EDGE stats: Miller’s outlook after trade to Rangers

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at J.T. Miller's upside after being traded back to the New York Rangers.

---

The New York Rangers have reunited with forward J.T. Miller, acquiring him from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Miller’s offensive ability and strong advanced metrics can help the Rangers, who have fallen way short of expectations this season, rebound and make the Stanley Cup Playoffs – and potentially re-emerge as a Stanley Cup contender in the Eastern Conference.

Miller, who was selected by New York with the 15th pick in the 2011 Draft, played six seasons with the Rangers from 2012-13 to 2017-18. He developed into one of the League's best point producers during his time with Vancouver, highlighted by his 103 points last season and 99 in 2021-22, and should boost the Rangers power play and offensive outlook for the rest of the season.

Here are five impactful EDGE stats that Miller will bring upon his return to the Rangers:

1. Power-play prowess

The Rangers power play, which was third in the NHL last season (26.4 percent), has cooled off this season (19.9; 21st). Per NHL EDGE stats, the Rangers still rank second in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (62.6) behind the Vegas Golden Knights (63.6) but have struggled to finish their chances. New York has five of the League’s top six skaters in offensive zone time percentage on the power play: Chris Kreider (68.2 percent; first), Adam Fox (68.1 percent; second), Artemi Panarin (68.0 percent; third), Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck (67.5 percent; tied for fifth). But Zibanejad, Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere have each taken big steps back offensively this season.

Over the past four seasons combined, Miller ranks 10th in the NHL in power-play points (122, including career-high 40 PPP last season) and is 13th in points (319 in 282 games) since 2021-22. The 31-year-old departs Vancouver, where he played on the first power play with high-scoring defenseman Quinn Hughes (leads League at position with 58 points in 46 games this season), and rejoins New York, where he’s likely to play on the top man-advantage unit with Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad and Fox.

2. Shot speed

Miller ranks fourth among NHL forwards in max shot speed (98.22 miles per hour) this season. The Rangers now have two of the top five forwards in terms of 90-plus mph shots: Zibanejad ranks third (11), and Miller is fifth (seven). During the 2024 postseason, Miller led all forwards in 90-plus mile per hour shots (five in 13 games; no other forward had more than two).

An uptick in shooting percentage (11.0; his lowest since 10.9 in 2014-15; career rate: 14.7) with this change of scenery could lead to a resurgence for Miller individually and also the Rangers, who rank 15th in goals per game (2.96) after ranking seventh last season (3.39).

3. Skating speed

Miller ranks highly in 20-plus mph speed bursts (104; 88th percentile) this season and was even better in the category last season (229; 96th percentile). Miller will reunite with former teammates Zibanejad and Kreider, perhaps on the same line at even strength, and could provide a much-needed spark to that unit.

The Rangers rank in the bottom half of the League in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 (49.0; 21st), but Miller’s speed can help them improve their puck possession. At the time of the trade, Miller led Canucks forwards with a plus-14 shot attempts differential this season.

4. Shot location

Last season, Miller was tied for fifth in the NHL in midrange goals (16) and also ranked highly in midrange shots on goal (64; 88th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (71; 90th percentile), high-danger goals (16; 90th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (30; 95th percentile). In terms of high-danger shooting percentage, Miller was at 22.5 percent last season but has dipped to 13.6 this season (three high-danger goals on 22 high-danger shots on goal), which is well below the League average (20.3).

Miller now joins forces with Panarin, one of the best midrange scorers in the NHL; Panarin was second in midrange goals (20) behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (22) last season and is tied with Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings for the League lead (13) this season. Whether on the same line at even strength and/or on the power play, Panarin and Miller could coexist nicely and bring out the best in the Rangers offense.

5. Versatility and playoff style

Miller, who has played center and wing at a high level through the years, has combined for 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 30 games over past two postseasons with Vancouver. New York won the Presidents’ Trophy last season (55-23-4, 114 points) but lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, marking its second Eastern Conference Final loss in the past three years (other: 2021-22 to Tampa Bay Lightning).

With a blend of speed, physicality, a heavy shot and finishing ability, Miller brings a new dimension that could help the Rangers get over the hump in the playoffs. Miller is averaging more than two hits per game (92 in 40 games) this season and helped Vancouver push the Edmonton Oilers to Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round last season despite playing in front of third-string goalie Arturs Silovs.

As evidenced below, Miller was an EDGE stats standout during the 2024 postseason and could be the missing piece to help the Rangers, who are led by elite goalie Igor Shesterkin, finally reach their full potential in the playoffs.

-Top shot speed: 97.28 mph (99th percentile)

-Average shot speed: 70.67 mph (98th percentile)

-Midrange shots on goal: 15 (93rd percentile)

-20-plus mph speed bursts: 30 (86th percentile)

---

More: NHL EDGE stats for Miller | NYR