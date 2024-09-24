NHL.com ranks the top 100 fantasy hockey players who are 25 years old or younger for keeper and dynasty leagues entering the 2024-25 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty top 100 rankings
Best 25-and-under options for long-term leagues; season preview podcasts
NOTES: This list of players and prospects who are 25 years old or younger as of the start of the preseason should be used to prioritize players for fantasy roster decisions and drafts in long-term leagues. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to age, draft position and year, team security, projected long-term lineup placement and more.
Some valuable NHL players who are 26 years old or older, most notably Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (universal No. 1 fantasy player), should also be prioritized in keeper and dynasty leagues but have been excluded from this list.
Some players who have not yet signed their entry-level contracts (e.g. Cayden Lindstrom, Ivan Demidov) have been excluded from this list for now but should still be considered in long-term leagues because of their high fantasy upside once they eventually join their NHL teams. Other prospects who have signed their ELCs but are not expected to play in NHL this season (Beckett Sennecke, Tij Iginla, Carter Yakemchuk, Sam Dickinson) have been excluded for now.
1. Connor Bedard, F, CHI
2. Cale Makar, D, COL
3. Quinn Hughes, D, VAN
4. Jack Hughes, F, NJD
5. Jeremy Swayman, G, BOS
6. Evan Bouchard, D, EDM
7. Brady Tkachuk, F, OTT
8. Rasmus Dahlin, D, BUF
9. Luke Hughes (INJ.), D, NJD
10. Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL
11. Jake Oettinger, G, DAL
12. Macklin Celebrini, F, SJS
13. Tim Stützle, F, OTT
14. Matvei Michkov, F, PHI
15. Logan Stankoven, F, DAL
16. Elias Pettersson, F, VAN
17. Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL
18. Cole Caufield, F, MTL
19. Lane Hutson, D, MTL
20. Juraj Slafkovsky, F, MTL
21. Jason Robertson (INJ.), F, DAL
22. Brock Faber, D, MIN
23. Will Smith, F, SJS
24. Cutter Gauthier, F, PHI
25. Nick Suzuki, F, MTL
26. Matt Boldy (INJ.), F, MIN
27. Pyotr Kochetkov, G, CAR
28. Moritz Seider, D, DET
29. Logan Cooley, F, UTA
30. Stuart Skinner, G, EDM
31. Lucas Raymond, F, DET
32. Noah Dobson, D, NYI
33. Seth Jarvis, F, CAR
34. Adam Fantilli, F, CBJ
35. Robert Thomas, F, STL
36. JJ Peterka, F, BUF
37. Leo Carlsson, F, ANA
38. Jesper Wallstedt, G, MIN
39. Yaroslav Askarov, G, SJS
40. Artyom Levshunov (INJ.), D, CHI
41. Mason McTavish, F, ANA
42. Andrei Svechnikov, F, CAR
43. Alexis Lafrenière, F, NYR
44. Quinton Byfield, F, LAK
45. Mavrik Bourque, F, DAL
46. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, BUF
47. Owen Tippett, F, PHI
48. Nico Hischier, F, NJD
49. Matt Savoie, F, EDM
50. Simon Nemec, D, NJD
51. Zach Benson, F, BUF
52. Brandt Clarke, D, LAK
53. Devon Levi, G, BUF
54. Anton Lundell, F, FLA
55. Matthew Knies, F, TOR
56. Martin Necas, F, CAR
57. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG
58. Dylan Guenther, F, UTA
59. Thomas Harley, D, DAL
60. Jake Neighbours, F, STL
61. Jake Sanderson, D, OTT
62. Marco Rossi, F, MIN
63. Rutger McGroarty, F, PIT
64. Arturs Silovs, G, VAN
65. Bowen Byram, D, BUF
66. Matty Beniers, F, SEA
67. Tyson Foerster, F, PHI
68. Philip Broberg, D, STL
69. Sean Durzi, D, UTA
70. Josh Doan, F, UTA
71. Cole Perfetti, F, WPG
72. Owen Power, D, BUF
73. Shane Wright, F, SEA
74. Pavel Mintyukov, D, ANA
75. Olen Zellweger, D, ANA
76. Philipp Kurashev, F, CHI
77. Spencer Knight, G, FLA
78. Connor McMichael, F, WSH
79. Dylan Holloway, F, STL
80. Dawson Mercer, F, NJD
81. Dmitri Voronkov, F, CBJ
82. Yegor Chinakhov, F, CBJ
83. K'Andre Miller, D, NYR
84. Lukas Dostal, G, ANA
85. Kevin Korchinski, D, CHI
86. Simon Edvinsson, D, DET
87. Casey Mittelstadt, F, COL
88. Frank Nazar, F, CHI
89. Matias Maccelli, F, UTA
90. Trevor Zegras, F, ANA
91. Dylan Cozens, F, BUF
92. Jamie Drysdale, D, PHI
93. Dustin Wolf, G, CGY
94. Luke Evangelista, F, NSH
95. Kirill Marchenko, F, CBJ
96. Joel Farabee, F, PHI
97. Jack Quinn, F, BUF
98. David Jiricek, D, CBJ
99. Samuel Ersson, G, PHI
100. Jack Drury, F, CAR
Other players to consider in long-term leagues:
101. Jiri Kulich, F, BUF
102. Eeli Tolvanen, F, SEA
103. Morgan Frost, F, PHI
104. J.J. Moser, D, TBL
105. Josh Norris, F, OTT
106. Connor Zary, F, CGY
107. William Eklund, F, SJS
108. Kent Johnson, F, CBJ
109. Vasily Podkolzin, F, EDM
110. Shane Pinto, F, OTT
111. Zac Jones, D, NYR
112. Alexander Holtz, F, VGK
113. Kirby Dach, F, MTL
114. Conor Geekie, F, TBL
115. Daniil Tarasov, G, CBJ
116. Ivan Miroshnichenko, F, WSH
117. Marat Khusnutdinov, F, MIN
118. Alex Laferriere, F, LAK
119. Erik Brannstrom, D, COL
120. Sebastian Cossa, G, DET