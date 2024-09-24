Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty top 100 rankings

FANTASY KEEPER / DYNASTY RANKINGS

NOTES: This list of players and prospects who are 25 years old or younger as of the start of the preseason should be used to prioritize players for fantasy roster decisions and drafts in long-term leagues. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to age, draft position and year, team security, projected long-term lineup placement and more.

Some valuable NHL players who are 26 years old or older, most notably Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (universal No. 1 fantasy player), should also be prioritized in keeper and dynasty leagues but have been excluded from this list.

Some players who have not yet signed their entry-level contracts (e.g. Cayden Lindstrom, Ivan Demidov) have been excluded from this list for now but should still be considered in long-term leagues because of their high fantasy upside once they eventually join their NHL teams. Other prospects who have signed their ELCs but are not expected to play in NHL this season (Beckett Sennecke, Tij Iginla, Carter Yakemchuk, Sam Dickinson) have been excluded for now.

1. Connor Bedard, F, CHI

2. Cale Makar, D, COL

3. Quinn Hughes, D, VAN

4. Jack Hughes, F, NJD

5. Jeremy Swayman, G, BOS

6. Evan Bouchard, D, EDM

7. Brady Tkachuk, F, OTT

8. Rasmus Dahlin, D, BUF

9. Luke Hughes (INJ.), D, NJD

10. Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL

11. Jake Oettinger, G, DAL

12. Macklin Celebrini, F, SJS

13. Tim Stützle, F, OTT

14. Matvei Michkov, F, PHI

15. Logan Stankoven, F, DAL

16. Elias Pettersson, F, VAN

17. Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL

18. Cole Caufield, F, MTL

19. Lane Hutson, D, MTL

20. Juraj Slafkovsky, F, MTL

21. Jason Robertson (INJ.), F, DAL

22. Brock Faber, D, MIN

23. Will Smith, F, SJS

24. Cutter Gauthier, F, PHI

25. Nick Suzuki, F, MTL

26. Matt Boldy (INJ.), F, MIN

27. Pyotr Kochetkov, G, CAR

28. Moritz Seider, D, DET

29. Logan Cooley, F, UTA

30. Stuart Skinner, G, EDM

31. Lucas Raymond, F, DET

32. Noah Dobson, D, NYI

33. Seth Jarvis, F, CAR

34. Adam Fantilli, F, CBJ

35. Robert Thomas, F, STL

36. JJ Peterka, F, BUF

37. Leo Carlsson, F, ANA

38. Jesper Wallstedt, G, MIN

39. Yaroslav Askarov, G, SJS

40. Artyom Levshunov (INJ.), D, CHI

41. Mason McTavish, F, ANA

42. Andrei Svechnikov, F, CAR

43. Alexis Lafrenière, F, NYR

44. Quinton Byfield, F, LAK

45. Mavrik Bourque, F, DAL

46. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, BUF

47. Owen Tippett, F, PHI

48. Nico Hischier, F, NJD

49. Matt Savoie, F, EDM

50. Simon Nemec, D, NJD

51. Zach Benson, F, BUF

52. Brandt Clarke, D, LAK

53. Devon Levi, G, BUF

54. Anton Lundell, F, FLA

55. Matthew Knies, F, TOR

56. Martin Necas, F, CAR

57. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG

58. Dylan Guenther, F, UTA

59. Thomas Harley, D, DAL

60. Jake Neighbours, F, STL

61. Jake Sanderson, D, OTT

62. Marco Rossi, F, MIN

63. Rutger McGroarty, F, PIT

64. Arturs Silovs, G, VAN

65. Bowen Byram, D, BUF

66. Matty Beniers, F, SEA

67. Tyson Foerster, F, PHI

68. Philip Broberg, D, STL

69. Sean Durzi, D, UTA

70. Josh Doan, F, UTA

71. Cole Perfetti, F, WPG

72. Owen Power, D, BUF

73. Shane Wright, F, SEA

74. Pavel Mintyukov, D, ANA

75. Olen Zellweger, D, ANA

76. Philipp Kurashev, F, CHI

77. Spencer Knight, G, FLA

78. Connor McMichael, F, WSH

79. Dylan Holloway, F, STL

80. Dawson Mercer, F, NJD

81. Dmitri Voronkov, F, CBJ

82. Yegor Chinakhov, F, CBJ

83. K'Andre Miller, D, NYR

84. Lukas Dostal, G, ANA

85. Kevin Korchinski, D, CHI

86. Simon Edvinsson, D, DET

87. Casey Mittelstadt, F, COL

88. Frank Nazar, F, CHI

89. Matias Maccelli, F, UTA

90. Trevor Zegras, F, ANA

91. Dylan Cozens, F, BUF

92. Jamie Drysdale, D, PHI

93. Dustin Wolf, G, CGY

94. Luke Evangelista, F, NSH

95. Kirill Marchenko, F, CBJ

96. Joel Farabee, F, PHI

97. Jack Quinn, F, BUF

98. David Jiricek, D, CBJ

99. Samuel Ersson, G, PHI

100. Jack Drury, F, CAR

Other players to consider in long-term leagues:

101. Jiri Kulich, F, BUF

102. Eeli Tolvanen, F, SEA

103. Morgan Frost, F, PHI

104. J.J. Moser, D, TBL

105. Josh Norris, F, OTT

106. Connor Zary, F, CGY

107. William Eklund, F, SJS

108. Kent Johnson, F, CBJ

109. Vasily Podkolzin, F, EDM

110. Shane Pinto, F, OTT

111. Zac Jones, D, NYR

112. Alexander Holtz, F, VGK

113. Kirby Dach, F, MTL

114. Conor Geekie, F, TBL

115. Daniil Tarasov, G, CBJ

116. Ivan Miroshnichenko, F, WSH

117. Marat Khusnutdinov, F, MIN

118. Alex Laferriere, F, LAK

119. Erik Brannstrom, D, COL

120. Sebastian Cossa, G, DET