NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey sleepers and deep sleeper candidates for the 2024-25 season.
Fantasy hockey top 10 sleeper picks, deep sleepers
Players worth targeting in late rounds of drafts; season preview podcasts
---
TOP 10 SLEEPERS
NOTE: Sleepers are players taken in the later rounds who can vastly outperform their average draft position. They can be young players who have scratched the surface or more experienced players who have performed well in the NHL before but remain underrated or overlooked in fantasy for any reason(s). Sleepers below are listed in order of NHL.com fantasy rank.
1. Trevor Moore, F, LAK
NHL.com fantasy rank: 92
Average draft position: 165.3
2. Matt Duchene, F, DAL
NHL.com fantasy rank: 97
Average draft position: 156.7
3. Noah Hanifin, D, VGK
NHL.com fantasy rank: 129
Average draft position: 112.2
4. Teuvo Teravainen, F, CHI
NHL.com fantasy rank: 130
Average draft position: 168.7
5. Viktor Arvidsson, F, EDM
NHL.com fantasy rank: 152
Average draft position: 158.5
6. Casey Mittelstadt, F, COL
NHL.com fantasy rank: 153
Average draft position: 190.0
7. Connor Ingram, G, UTA
NHL.com fantasy rank: 156
Average draft position: 135.1
8. Joey Daccord, G, SEA
NHL.com fantasy rank: 170
Average draft position: 161.0
9. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, CAR
NHL.com fantasy rank: 175
Average draft position: 151.4
10. Anthony Duclair, F, NYI
NHL.com fantasy rank: 186
Average draft position: N/A
Other fantasy sleepers to consider:
Pavel Buchnevich, F, STL (rank: 132; ADP: 154.5)
Dylan Strome, F, WSH (rank: 138; ADP: 186.5)
Jake DeBrusk, F, VAN (rank: 143; ADP: 143.1)
Jonathan Drouin, F, COL (rank: 157; ADP: 176.7)
Tyler Toffoli, F, SJS (rank: 163; ADP: 166.2)
Ilya Samsonov, G, VGK (rank: 171; ADP: 139.5)
Brady Skjei, D, NSH (rank: 179; ADP: 130.6)
Tyler Bertuzzi, F, CHI (rank: 199; ADP: 187.0)
---
TOP 10 DEEP SLEEPERS
NOTE: The following players are not ranked in NHL.com’s fantasy top 200 but can far exceed their average draft positions or be valuable waiver wire pickups.
1. Logan Thompson, G, WSH
Average draft position: 145.7
2. Andrei Kuzmenko, F, CGY
Average draft position: 148.3
3. Alex Nedeljkovic, G, PIT
Average draft position: 155.9
4. Sean Durzi, D, UTA
Average draft position: 170.8
5. Michael Bunting, F, PIT
Average draft position: 176.0
6. Jake Allen, G, NJD
Average draft position: 177.6
7. Dylan Holloway, F, STL
Average draft position: 178.0
8. Joonas Korpisalo, G, BOS
Average draft position: 179.1
9. Ivan Fedotov, G, PHI
Average draft position: 182.8
10. Jake Walman, D, SJS
Average draft position: 188.0
Other deep sleepers to consider who are going undrafted on average in fantasy:
Anton Lundell, F, FLA
Mattias Maccelli, F, UTA
Tommy Novak, F, NSH
Maxim Tsyplakov, F, NYI
Philip Broberg, D, STL
J.J. Moser, D, TBL
Alex Lyon, G, DET