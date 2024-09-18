Fantasy hockey top 10 sleeper picks, deep sleepers

---

TOP 10 SLEEPERS

NOTE: Sleepers are players taken in the later rounds who can vastly outperform their average draft position. They can be young players who have scratched the surface or more experienced players who have performed well in the NHL before but remain underrated or overlooked in fantasy for any reason(s). Sleepers below are listed in order of NHL.com fantasy rank.

1. Trevor Moore, F, LAK

NHL.com fantasy rank: 92

Average draft position: 165.3

2. Matt Duchene, F, DAL

NHL.com fantasy rank: 97

Average draft position: 156.7

3. Noah Hanifin, D, VGK

NHL.com fantasy rank: 129

Average draft position: 112.2

4. Teuvo Teravainen, F, CHI

NHL.com fantasy rank: 130

Average draft position: 168.7

5. Viktor Arvidsson, F, EDM

NHL.com fantasy rank: 152

Average draft position: 158.5

6. Casey Mittelstadt, F, COL

NHL.com fantasy rank: 153

Average draft position: 190.0

7. Connor Ingram, G, UTA

NHL.com fantasy rank: 156

Average draft position: 135.1

8. Joey Daccord, G, SEA

NHL.com fantasy rank: 170

Average draft position: 161.0

9. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, CAR

NHL.com fantasy rank: 175

Average draft position: 151.4

10. Anthony Duclair, F, NYI

NHL.com fantasy rank: 186

Average draft position: N/A

Other fantasy sleepers to consider:

Pavel Buchnevich, F, STL (rank: 132; ADP: 154.5)

Dylan Strome, F, WSH (rank: 138; ADP: 186.5)

Jake DeBrusk, F, VAN (rank: 143; ADP: 143.1)

Jonathan Drouin, F, COL (rank: 157; ADP: 176.7)

Tyler Toffoli, F, SJS (rank: 163; ADP: 166.2)

Ilya Samsonov, G, VGK (rank: 171; ADP: 139.5)

Brady Skjei, D, NSH (rank: 179; ADP: 130.6)

Tyler Bertuzzi, F, CHI (rank: 199; ADP: 187.0)

---

TOP 10 DEEP SLEEPERS

NOTE: The following players are not ranked in NHL.com’s fantasy top 200 but can far exceed their average draft positions or be valuable waiver wire pickups.

1. Logan Thompson, G, WSH

Average draft position: 145.7

2. Andrei Kuzmenko, F, CGY

Average draft position: 148.3

3. Alex Nedeljkovic, G, PIT

Average draft position: 155.9

4. Sean Durzi, D, UTA

Average draft position: 170.8

5. Michael Bunting, F, PIT

Average draft position: 176.0

6. Jake Allen, G, NJD

Average draft position: 177.6

7. Dylan Holloway, F, STL

Average draft position: 178.0

8. Joonas Korpisalo, G, BOS

Average draft position: 179.1

9. Ivan Fedotov, G, PHI

Average draft position: 182.8

10. Jake Walman, D, SJS

Average draft position: 188.0

Other deep sleepers to consider who are going undrafted on average in fantasy:

Anton Lundell, F, FLA

Mattias Maccelli, F, UTA

Tommy Novak, F, NSH

Maxim Tsyplakov, F, NYI

Philip Broberg, D, STL

J.J. Moser, D, TBL

Alex Lyon, G, DET